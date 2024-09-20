Insufferable Scold AOC Gets SCHOOLED About 'Islamophobia' After Whining About Political Cartoon

Eco Loon Wants to Destroy Your Quality of Life With Communal Kitchens and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on September 20, 2024
Meme

We wish AOC was as vocal about stopping terrorism as she was about whining about Israel, 'Islamophobia' and 'anti-Arab hatred.' She complained about Israel's pager attack, calling it a violation of 'international humanitarian law.' 

Advertisement

Now she's complaining about a political cartoon that rightly pegs her fellow Squad member Rashida Tlaib as a terror sympathizer.

Would you like a tissue?

Bingo.

It won't, but at least you tried.

They sure are.

Probably lost some friends in the pager explosions.

Voters should send her packing.

And protected speech.

Oof.

She's awfully quiet about all the anti-semitism on college campuses and in major cities, isn't she?

CARTOON HAMAS HEZBOLLAH ISLAMOPHOBIA TERRORISM RASHIDA TLAIB

