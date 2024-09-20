Insufferable Scold AOC Gets SCHOOLED About 'Islamophobia' After Whining About Political Cartoon

We wish AOC was as vocal about stopping terrorism as she was about whining about Israel, 'Islamophobia' and 'anti-Arab hatred.' She complained about Israel's pager attack, calling it a violation of 'international humanitarian law.'

Now she's complaining about a political cartoon that rightly pegs her fellow Squad member Rashida Tlaib as a terror sympathizer.

The way Islamophobia and anti-Arab hatred is so deeply normalized and accepted in our politics is horrifying.



It rarely receives the equal condemnation it deserves. It is inexcusable and a massive double standard.



This is disgusting. And so is the silence around it. We see it. https://t.co/UTmUn5xNPU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 20, 2024

Would you like a tissue?

Saying that Rashida Tlaib supports terrorism is not Islamophobic.

It is a fact.

I can say the same about you too.



Maybe if people like her and you weren't calling for and/or supporting people calling for things like "death to America," "death to Israel," "down with the West,"… — Leftism (@LeftismForU) September 20, 2024

Bingo.

The joke is that she is always defending a terrorist group. It’s not about race. Hope this helps. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 20, 2024

It won't, but at least you tried.

You guys have no room to talk.



You are pro hamas sympathizers.



Sit down. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 20, 2024

They sure are.

Probably lost some friends in the pager explosions.

That’s a made up word that real racists like you use when facts are pointed out to them. Go back to bartending, clown. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) September 20, 2024

Voters should send her packing.

OMG get a fuc*ing grip. It's a damn POLITICAL CARTOON! — theREALhotdoggity (@hotdoggitylife) September 20, 2024

And protected speech.

What’s disgusting is this performative, selective outrage when yours was one of the condemnations of the attack on Hezbollah terrorists she retweeted. These comments conflating terrorism with Muslims & Arabs need to be condemned, you Nazi witch. — “Selfish Jew & childless🐈 lady” (@tribelessjew) September 20, 2024

Oof.

But since @rashidatlaib supports terrorists it's not a big stretch to think she had one of their pagers, right @AOCand @AbrahamAiyash ? All the anti-Jewish screeds coming from democrats is a huge problem in America and around the world, and you 3 are part of the problem. https://t.co/UcUnfthSZL — John Pisula (@JohnPisulaMBA) September 20, 2024

She's awfully quiet about all the anti-semitism on college campuses and in major cities, isn't she?