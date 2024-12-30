Turtleneck Tantrum: Don Lemon Rants and Raves in New Video as Search for...
Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025

Warren Squire  |  12:57 AM on December 30, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Scott Jennings sees two things coming true in the early days of the upcoming Trump administration: Republicans passing laws for Trump before he takes office that he’ll sign on Day One and Trump securing the release of the hostages in Gaza. Jennings made his predictions Sunday on CNN.

Let’s hear him out. (WATCH)

Many posters say that Trump’s early success hinges on replacing Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House.

Other commenters say Trump can re-establish America’s strength in the world quickly by getting the hostages in Gaza freed.

Some have their own demands when Trump takes office. Those demands center not only on the January 6 prisoners, but the corrupt January 6 committee as well.

Time will tell if Jennings’s predictions will come true or if posters demands are met. Inauguration Day is roughly 3 weeks away.

