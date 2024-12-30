Presidential Predictions: Scott Jennings Sees Two Things Happening in Early 2025

Republican Scott Jennings sees two things coming true in the early days of the upcoming Trump administration: Republicans passing laws for Trump before he takes office that he’ll sign on Day One and Trump securing the release of the hostages in Gaza. Jennings made his predictions Sunday on CNN.

🚨 NEW: Scott Jennings issues 2 early predictions for 2025.



1. "Republicans are gonna pass a few bills between the 3rd and the 20th for Trump to sign on Day One."

2. "I hope the hostages, and believe, the hostages are going to be released - the… pic.twitter.com/W6NijSl0MM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2024

Many posters say that Trump’s early success hinges on replacing Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House.

Trump and the Republicans have realistically between 6 months and 1 year to get big things done.



They need to start fast out of the gate and some wins under their belt early.



They could possibly stage off a 2026 midterm typical loss of seats if they do things right. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) December 30, 2024

If Mike Johnson is the speaker, he cannot f### around at all. No deviations. No bull$$$$. The second he does, he will deservedly get tossed. — The Anime Guy 💯🈁🇺🇸🍜🇯🇵 (@TheAnimeGuy80) December 30, 2024

They won’t pass anything without a Speaker of the House. Better figure that out with a slim majority first — Catherine Way (@CatherineWay10) December 30, 2024

I sure hope so. But for #1 to happen, we need to get a speaker elected quickly without drama... — Tammy D (@TammyDinPA) December 30, 2024

Other commenters say Trump can re-establish America’s strength in the world quickly by getting the hostages in Gaza freed.

Aside from the 7 Americans already cited, being in a position where American might is feared and our enemies capitulate to our (reasonable) demands is good for the American people. — Greg Koenig (@gak_pdx) December 30, 2024

Was just saying this . When Reagan was sworn in Jimmy Carter’s Iranian hostages were let go — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) December 30, 2024

Yup. The Iranians wasted no time getting our embassy staff loaded on a plane and sent home at the very moment Reagan was being sworn it. They knew what would have happened had they refused. Reagan didn't play! I was in the Air Force at the time & remember this well! — W. D. Smith (@GreyWolfGraphix) December 30, 2024

Some have their own demands when Trump takes office. Those demands center not only on the January 6 prisoners, but the corrupt January 6 committee as well.

Trump needs to pardon all J6 defendants on day 1 — JeremiahWatson✝️🇺🇸 (@JeremiahW2044) December 30, 2024

Members of the J6 sham committee better be investigated soon after Jan 20. — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) December 30, 2024

Time will tell if Jennings’s predictions will come true or if posters demands are met. Inauguration Day is roughly 3 weeks away.