Sharia Law in Texas? Greg Abbott Halts Construction on 'EPIC' Islamic City Near Dallas

What in the world is going on in Texas? At the direction of Governor Gregg Abbott, the Texas Rangers have opened a criminal investigation into a housing and community development project near East Plano, about 40 miles outside of Dallas. The controversy surrounds the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), which supposedly intends to build an 'Islamics Only' enclave. The Rangers will be investigating accusations ranging from permitting and Fair Housing Act violations to the implementation of Sharia Law, which is illegal in Texas. EPIC representatives and project developers deny the accusations.

Governor Abbott appeared on Fox News to discuss the investigation.

WOAH 🚨 The all Muslim City in Texas being built called Epic City was building the entire city WITH NO BUILDING PERMITS



Greg Abbott “They talk about doing all this building, but they don't have any building permits to actually do any building”pic.twitter.com/OTirtP71Aw — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 4, 2025

Billed as the epicenter of Islam in America, the 'Epic City' project isn't new, as a retired Plano PD lieutenant explained in a public hearing. The project would be a massive expansion of an already existing Muslim-exclusive neighborhood that already exists around the EPIC mosque.

BREAKING 🚨 BOMBSHELL IN TEXAS 🚨



Retired Police Lieutenant Douglas Deaton just blew the lid off the East Plano Islamic Center’s (EPIC) Sharia enclave that’s been operating in Plano, Texas, for 12 YEARS—and no one stopped it.



In explosive public testimony, Deaton warned Texas… pic.twitter.com/jBz2BUVN29 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) April 5, 2025

The rest of the post:

In explosive public testimony, Deaton warned Texas officials that this wasn’t some future plan—it’s already happening. And worse, it’s being replicated on a massive scale just outside Dallas.Here’s what he exposed: 74 homes—sold only to Muslims affiliated with EPIC A massive mega-mosque anchoring the enclave Sharia-adherent Islamic schools enforcing religious doctrine UIF Corporation offering only Sharia-compliant financial services A fortress-like home built beside the Plano Police Academy—overlooking SWAT vehicles, bomb trucks, and tactical zones (see maps and photos in article below) The owner? A senior EPIC leader and co-founder of the controversial Yaqeen Institute—a group that openly advocates Sharia in the West “I urge everyone to visit their website and see for yourself what they say about instituting Sharia.” — Lt. (Ret.) Douglas Deaton “This is not about radicals hiding in plain sight. They’re not hiding. They’ve been open about their beliefs and their intent.” Plano was Phase One. EPIC City is Phase Two. EPIC is building EPIC City—a 400-acre Sharia-adherent residential and commercial compound near Dallas.







Lt. Deaton paints a scary picture of what's happening in Plano. An expanding Islamic enclave that already has a fortress-like building that overlooks a Swat Training Center. Led by the co-founder of an Islamic organization that advocates for Sharia Law in America. A quick scroll of the Yaqeen Institute website finds articles on the rules of Jihad, reclaiming the Ottoman past, and the ethical treatment of slaves. Nothing that would lead you to believe that the organization believes anything that could be remotely confused with American values.

Islamic Sharia compounds have been operating for 12 years in Texas? WTF @GregAbbott_TX? — 🔥Dark to Light🔥 1776 - 2024 (@pitbullpatriot3) April 5, 2025

@Sec_Noem This is a Homeland Security issue if I've ever seen one — EdelAxelsen (@OlaussenEdel) April 5, 2025

Holy Sharia Law, Batman. This. Is. Unacceptable in AMERICA https://t.co/E4EaZJFd9K — Deborah Keeling a.k.a Debbiedoll57 (@DeborahKee78627) April 5, 2025

As unacceptable as it may be, it's here, and their leaders want to expand. Unlike the overwhelming mass migration we've seen in Europe, they move slower and more deliberately here. Hiding behind the guise of religious freedom, the goal is the same. They've just chosen to play the long game.

The question is, how do you stop it?

Texas is investigating EPIC City for many allegations. I directed multiple state agencies to get to the bottom of it.



The Texas Rangers also opened up a criminal investigation.



Sharia law is not allowed in Texas. https://t.co/TtqmVUuHBA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 4, 2025

Governor Abbott has several state agencies, including the Texas Rangers, investigating the expansion of 'EPIC City' and the attempt to establish Sharia Law in the United States. Action needs to be taken.

Before it's too late.