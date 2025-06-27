DEM Rep. Mark Pocan Doubles Down on Telling a Jew to Go Back...
Yes, Potato, We Know: Stelter Confirms That the Media's Job Is Not News, But 'Sending a Message'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on June 27, 2025
Twitchy

Did anyone know that there was something called the 'News Emmys'? Yeah, neither did we. 

That's just what the dead legacy media needs, right? Another Nerd Prom like the WHCA Dinner, where they pat themselves on the back for being 'heroes' while trying not to admit that they all wish they were Hollywood celebrities.

Nevertheless, the News Emmys are a thing that exists. Apparently, they were held a couple of nights ago in New York City. 

CNN's Senior Potato Correspondent, Brian Stelter, made sure to tell us all about it last night. 

Wait ... did he just say what we think he said? 

'Send a message.' We didn't misread that, right? 

Stelter has been frantically trying to spin CNN and Natasha Bertrand's embarrassing report about the U.S. air strike on Iranian nuclear facilities for the past couple of days. (Which, let's face it, is probably the only exercise he has gotten in decades.)

He even went so far yesterday as to claim that the media are supposed to 'objectively report' and not be cheerleaders or apparatchiks

That much is true. So why don't they do that? 

Because Stelter is not even as smart as the average spud, however, he couldn't help but say the quiet part out loud yesterday evening. He continued: 

DEM Rep. Mark Pocan Doubles Down on Telling a Jew to Go Back to Nazi Germany In HEATED Debate with Journo
Sam J.
Just so we're clear, what Stelter is saying is that the News Emmys were all about congratulating CBS for maligning and defaming President Trump, and promoting Kamala Harris, so egregiously that he is suing them. 

A lawsuit that CBS is desperately trying to settle, by the way, because they know what they did. 

That's why he's not just a potato. He's THE Potato. 

Yep. Pretty much. Thanks for confirming what we already knew, Stelter. 

Soooo ... Jeffrey Toobin was invited to the News Emmys as well? 

(Sorry, we couldn't resist. Neither can Toobin, apparently.)

They don't just tell us that. They scream at us and scold us about it. 

They probably should have told Stelter to keep his mouth shut if they wanted anyone to believe it. 

Others were as shocked as we were that the News Emmys even existed. 

We'd rather attend an insurance seminar. 

It is a necessary group therapy session for them, knowing deep down how dishonest they are and how much everyone hates them.

But at least some good came out ot the event, thanks to Stelter giving up the ghost once and for all.

That's exactly what he admitted. 

We would thank him for that, except we know he didn't mean to admit it, or realize that he did.

The Potato is just that dumb. 

