Yes, Potato, We Know: Stelter Confirms That the Media's Job Is Not News, But 'Sending a Message'

Did anyone know that there was something called the 'News Emmys'? Yeah, neither did we.

That's just what the dead legacy media needs, right? Another Nerd Prom like the WHCA Dinner, where they pat themselves on the back for being 'heroes' while trying not to admit that they all wish they were Hollywood celebrities.

Nevertheless, the News Emmys are a thing that exists. Apparently, they were held a couple of nights ago in New York City.

CNN's Senior Potato Correspondent, Brian Stelter, made sure to tell us all about it last night.

Last night at the News Emmys, the judges wanted to send a message of support to CBS News and "60 Minutes" amid Trump's ongoing legal battle with the news division. CBS took home five Emmys total, the most of any network, including three for "60 Minutes" reports. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2025

Wait ... did he just say what we think he said?

'Send a message.' We didn't misread that, right?

Stelter has been frantically trying to spin CNN and Natasha Bertrand's embarrassing report about the U.S. air strike on Iranian nuclear facilities for the past couple of days. (Which, let's face it, is probably the only exercise he has gotten in decades.)

He even went so far yesterday as to claim that the media are supposed to 'objectively report' and not be cheerleaders or apparatchiks.

That much is true. So why don't they do that?

Because Stelter is not even as smart as the average spud, however, he couldn't help but say the quiet part out loud yesterday evening. He continued:

At the ceremony there were repeated shoutouts to former "60" boss Bill Owens, who was a Silver Circle honoree. ABC, CNN and National Geographic followed CBS with four awards each. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2025

Just so we're clear, what Stelter is saying is that the News Emmys were all about congratulating CBS for maligning and defaming President Trump, and promoting Kamala Harris, so egregiously that he is suing them.

A lawsuit that CBS is desperately trying to settle, by the way, because they know what they did.

You're seriously too stupid to understand the words you just typed.



What a f*****g moron you are. — Zedediah Grimm (@ZedGrimm) June 26, 2025

That's why he's not just a potato. He's THE Potato.

This Einstein just said the quiet part out loud - "journalism" awards are handed out based on politics, not on what used to be actual journalism. https://t.co/5E0slnKjEi — Richard (@Nerdery_Richard) June 27, 2025

Yep. Pretty much. Thanks for confirming what we already knew, Stelter.

“Our masturbation was a powerful response to people who point out how we are jerkoffs” https://t.co/6n02aFIpqK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 27, 2025

Soooo ... Jeffrey Toobin was invited to the News Emmys as well?

(Sorry, we couldn't resist. Neither can Toobin, apparently.)

Gosh. All you have to do, to win, is hate Trump? You don’t have to do actual journalism or reporting? 😏. Ok. Low bar. Participation prizes. — FerfeLaBat (@FerfeLaBat) June 26, 2025

And people keep telling us the Journalists have ethics. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) June 27, 2025

They don't just tell us that. They scream at us and scold us about it.

They probably should have told Stelter to keep his mouth shut if they wanted anyone to believe it.

You just proved you are all in it together. You are all Fake News! Nobody respects you anymore so you need to pat yourselves on the back. Pathetic. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Joy Middaugh 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoyMiddaugh) June 27, 2025

Others were as shocked as we were that the News Emmys even existed.

What a complete joke the media has Emmys.

The bigger the lie, the better chance at a liberal award. https://t.co/ISK2lPlHnh — KevinBMelvin (@KevinBMelvin) June 27, 2025

A bunch of insufferable pricks stroking each others egos.



These emmys mean absolutely nothing to anyone outside the incestous news industry. https://t.co/3k1My9h20N — Kevin (@kc4tweets) June 26, 2025

I swear I have never heard of the News Emmys. What a fun bunch that must be. https://t.co/l1kCyxF1Fx — sg (@latteconsrtve) June 27, 2025

We'd rather attend an insurance seminar.

It is a necessary group therapy session for them, knowing deep down how dishonest they are and how much everyone hates them.

But at least some good came out ot the event, thanks to Stelter giving up the ghost once and for all.

So, you're admitting it wasn't merit but a closing of the communist ranks with the Coprophile Media propagandists, Diabeeto? pic.twitter.com/G11CIAlYLc — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙂𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙋𝙤𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 (@wbuppert) June 26, 2025

That's exactly what he admitted.

We would thank him for that, except we know he didn't mean to admit it, or realize that he did.

The Potato is just that dumb.