Potato Panic! Brian Stelter Hilariously Attempts Damage Control in Wake of CNN’s Iranian Bombing Lies

CNN is trying to save face after getting caught lying about President Donald Trump’s successful bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran. It started with CNN running with known liar, Natasha ('Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation') Bertrand’s leaked top secret assessment story, which she purposely misframed by not reporting that the intelligence was ‘low confidence.’ The rest of the ‘fake news’ media immediately spread that story to hurt Trump and make it look like the U.S. military failed its mission. In other words, just the kind of lies we’ve come to expect from the Democrat Party hacks at CNN and across the legacy media.

Now CNN’s resident potato, Brian Stelter, is frantically doing damage control. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: CNN’s Brian Stelter is running insane damage control live on air after Trump and Pete Hegseth proved them wrong on the Iran leak story



“CNN did not report that this mission was a failure […] We just don't know all the facts yet."



🤣🤣



pic.twitter.com/BQPfTU3CyR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 26, 2025

Wow. He sounds nervous. I wonder if phone calls were made to tell him to clean up the mess or find a new job?? — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) June 26, 2025

A dollar short. Do you hear him. So panicked. Good luck CNN. — DeEtt Brault (@DeEtt40) June 26, 2025

When backpedaling becomes the broadcast, the damage is already done.

“Not knowing” isn’t journalism-it’s spin on standby. 📺#MediaAccountability #IranLeakStory — Elar Realm (@ElarRealm) June 26, 2025

As with all media debacles, this could have all been prevented by practicing actual journalism.

Commenters note that Stelter, in his rush to rewrite what happened, is claiming CNN ran with the story knowing it didn’t have all the facts. Yes, that’s so much better, Brian!

So, if they don't know the facts, why are they running a story on it? I was taught in journalism class to gather the facts first, then write the story. Doesn't CNN know anything about journalism? — Freddy (@Freddymtv2077) June 26, 2025

CNN did not report that this mission was a failure […] We just don't know all the facts yet." — ActivistJerry💫 (@ActivistJerry) June 26, 2025

We knew it was BS but we ran it anyway because Trump but now we don’t want to be sued AGAIN so we gonna say OOPS — Amy Spradlin (@StarTwit0890) June 26, 2025

Hey @cnn and @brianstelter !!!why report ANYTHING if you don't have the facts? Other than that you're hacks and Dem flunkies — Snuggs! (@SnuggyJr) June 26, 2025

Please don’t confuse CNN by mentioning journalism; no one there even knows what that is.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Here's a little advice (and I am no expert): when it involves a B-2 Bomber, I just assume there is will be some pretty severe damage 🤓 — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) June 26, 2025

CNN is a mess! Your network literally led the way for the distrust of all mainstream media. What a badge of honor for you to have achieved. — Ron (@IncredbleHark) June 26, 2025

Fake news is the Enemy of a free people — BANANA REPUBLIC RUG PULL (InfiniteBid.EXE) (@AccountBlownUp) June 26, 2025

When you're too stupid to realize if he admits it and moves on, the story will be replaced by another one much faster... — Chicken-mala Harris (@Candyisdan75111) June 26, 2025

CNN's motto might as well be "We are only wrong because reality changed." They'll twist themselves into a pretzel before ever admitting that Trump was right. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) June 26, 2025

The spin is bs. They are an extension of the DNC. That’s why I don’t watch CNN. — MikeofGatorland (@Mik58917Mike) June 26, 2025

Very telling as to why that network continues to sink. At this point changing the captain will not save the ship. — KY_Golfer (@KY_Golfer) June 26, 2025

The captain needs to be fired, but so does the entire crew. There is no hope for CNN or any of the legacy media. To even have a sliver of a chance at winning back viewers, they would have to fire ALL reporters, anchors, writers, and producers. That’s simply never going to happen. Instead, we get the pleasure of watching the captain and crew all going under as viewership sinks to the bottom.