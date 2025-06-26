Potato Panic! Brian Stelter Hilariously Attempts Damage Control in Wake of CNN’s Iranian Bombing Lies

Narrator: But He WAS Picking Her Apart: Chris Cuomo Claims He's NOT Picking...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 PM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy

CNN is trying to save face after getting caught lying about President Donald Trump’s successful bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran. It started with CNN running with known liar, Natasha ('Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation') Bertrand’s leaked top secret assessment story, which she purposely misframed by not reporting that the intelligence was ‘low confidence.’ The rest of the ‘fake news’ media immediately spread that story to hurt Trump and make it look like the U.S. military failed its mission. In other words, just the kind of lies we’ve come to expect from the Democrat Party hacks at CNN and across the legacy media.

Now CNN’s resident potato, Brian Stelter, is frantically doing damage control. (WATCH)

As with all media debacles, this could have all been prevented by practicing actual journalism.

Commenters note that Stelter, in his rush to rewrite what happened, is claiming CNN ran with the story knowing it didn’t have all the facts. Yes, that’s so much better, Brian!

Please don’t confuse CNN by mentioning journalism; no one there even knows what that is.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

The captain needs to be fired, but so does the entire crew. There is no hope for CNN or any of the legacy media. To even have a sliver of a chance at winning back viewers, they would have to fire ALL reporters, anchors, writers, and producers. That’s simply never going to happen. Instead, we get the pleasure of watching the captain and crew all going under as viewership sinks to the bottom.

CNN’s 'Low Confidence' Cover-Up: Caught Red-Handed by Nicholas Fondacaro Scrubbing Their Iran Strike Flub
justmindy
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of CNN Reporter's History of Pushing Fake News and OUCH
Doug P.
The Left Ruins EVERYTHING! The Atlantic Completely JUMPS the Shark, Tries Ruining Beloved Horror Film
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly Wallops CNN Over What They're NOT Revealing While Desperately Doubling Down
Doug P.
Christine Pelosi Tries Backtracking, Deletes HEARTLESS Post She Sent Andrew Kaczynski About His Daughter
Sam J.

