Talking Point Calling Americans Lazy UNLESS They Work 80 Hours a Week NUKED By Glorious Community Note

Is it just us or do people need something new to argue about? Oh, we get it, Americans have been having this sort of argument for decades, what is and is not hard work, what does and does not qualify for a successful job, etcetera etcetera. And maybe we're just fussy because we spent most of last week watching Elon Musk and MAGA argue about H-1B visas ...

Then again, this argument is related to that argument so yay.

For whatever reason, several accounts on X decided to push the 80-hour work week. Now, if this is what you find fulfilling and are willing to work such hours, more power to you HOWEVER, that does not mean people who do not work that many hours a week are lazy.

Keep reading, you'll see what we mean:

Respectfully, both the app + the phone you’re using were built by a founder and executive team that worked 80 hours a week for many years.



Also, our founding fathers worked and fought non stop (more than 80 hrs/week) to build America.



We’re beneficiaries of their sacrifices. https://t.co/5yQWoLncjC — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) December 29, 2024

Say what?

There's more.

> "We aren't lazy! We are hard workers! Don't replace us with someone else!"



> "Working 80 hours a week is way too much!"



This week has proved that some people just want handouts and an unfair advantage, also known as DEI. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 29, 2024

Hoo boy. DEI? What?!

Full transparency, this editor usually enjoys Rugg's feed and he does work very hard HOWEVER, this take is not a good one. Not even a little bit.

It is so off in fact that he's been Community Noted:

Working 80 hours/week is, in fact fact, too much; studies on productivity show that the period between 55-70 hours/week are almost entirely unproductive for almost all people. https://cs.stanford.edu/people/eroberts/cs181/projects/crunchmode/econ-hours-productivity.html

Perhaps there is a quality versus quantity argument to be made here. Just because someone works 80 hours a week doesn't mean they're necessarily more productive or successful than someone working 40. Maybe they're just stupid and work harder, not smarter.

Ahem.

This has not gone over all that well:

I worked 80 hours a week for a company. I slept under my desk.



They let me go 4 weeks after my third child was born so that their burn rate would look better for an acquisition https://t.co/wds28ctBxB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) December 30, 2024

So MAYBE giving a huge chunk of your life to your work isn't the best idea?

“But migrants work so much harder.”



Very poor & very brilliant people work 80 hours a week.



Ordinary people who want to raise a family & contribute to their community & stay healthy should not have to work 80 hours a week to make a reasonable living & attain financial security. — Very Insignificant Person (@VeryInsig) December 29, 2024

And this is really the argument to be made. No one is asking for a freebie, or an entitlement, or anything else. They're just pointing out that working 80 hours a week may not be the best thing for EVERYONE. Once again, if it's your jam, jam on.

But if not, that doesn't make you lazy or a DEI hire.

C'mon man!

