Talking Point Calling Americans Lazy UNLESS They Work 80 Hours a Week NUKED By Glorious Community Note

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on December 30, 2024
ImgFlip

Is it just us or do people need something new to argue about? Oh, we get it, Americans have been having this sort of argument for decades, what is and is not hard work, what does and does not qualify for a successful job, etcetera etcetera. And maybe we're just fussy because we spent most of last week watching Elon Musk and MAGA argue about H-1B visas ...

Then again, this argument is related to that argument so yay.

For whatever reason, several accounts on X decided to push the 80-hour work week. Now, if this is what you find fulfilling and are willing to work such hours, more power to you HOWEVER, that does not mean people who do not work that many hours a week are lazy.

Keep reading, you'll see what we mean:

Say what?

There's more.

Hoo boy. DEI? What?!

Full transparency, this editor usually enjoys Rugg's feed and he does work very hard HOWEVER, this take is not a good one. Not even a little bit.

It is so off in fact that he's been Community Noted:

Working 80 hours/week is, in fact fact, too much; studies on productivity show that the period between 55-70 hours/week are almost entirely unproductive for almost all people. https://cs.stanford.edu/people/eroberts/cs181/projects/crunchmode/econ-hours-productivity.html

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Perhaps there is a quality versus quantity argument to be made here. Just because someone works 80 hours a week doesn't mean they're necessarily more productive or successful than someone working 40. Maybe they're just stupid and work harder, not smarter.

Ahem.

This has not gone over all that well:

So MAYBE giving a huge chunk of your life to your work isn't the best idea?

And this is really the argument to be made. No one is asking for a freebie, or an entitlement, or anything else. They're just pointing out that working 80 hours a week may not be the best thing for EVERYONE. Once again, if it's your jam, jam on. 

But if not, that doesn't make you lazy or a DEI hire.

C'mon man!

