Breaking: Pope Francis Has Died at Age 88

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:45 AM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church and Bishop of Rome, has died. He was 88 years old. 

Here's a video of the announcement from the Vatican:

The Pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 for treatment of bronchitis. He was hospitalized for several weeks because of a ‘complex clinical picture;' he was diagnosed with double pneumonia caused by a polymicrobial infection. The Pope had half of his right lung removed many years ago due to chronic respiratory infections. He experienced several setbacks while hospitalized, including an 'acute asthmatic event' and renal failure.

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He joined the Jesuits in 1958 after working in various fields including as a bouncer, janitor, and food science technician.

He was ordained a priest in 1969 and was appointed archbishop of Buenos Aires by Pope John Paul II in 1998. He was made a cardinal in 2001.

Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in February 2013, Bergoglio was elected pope March 13. He took the name Francis and is the first Jesuit to hold the office.

Yesterday, the Pope made an appearance at the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square and met with Vice President J.D. Vance:

The post concludes:

It was really quite beautiful.  May God rest his soul.

Others joined in praying for the Pontiff:

Amen.

Here is a message from King Charles:

What a beautiful tribute.

And the White House:

Funeral arrangements for Pope Francis have not yet been announced, and a date for the Conclave -- the process by which a new pope will be elected -- has not yet been set.

We will keep you updated as these developments unfold.

