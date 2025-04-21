Breaking: Pope Francis Has Died at Age 88

Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church and Bishop of Rome, has died. He was 88 years old.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

Here's a video of the announcement from the Vatican:

Pope Francis died at 7.35am on Easter Monday, the Vatican announced in a video message. pic.twitter.com/528pGP1Aqb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 21, 2025

The Pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 for treatment of bronchitis. He was hospitalized for several weeks because of a ‘complex clinical picture;' he was diagnosed with double pneumonia caused by a polymicrobial infection. The Pope had half of his right lung removed many years ago due to chronic respiratory infections. He experienced several setbacks while hospitalized, including an 'acute asthmatic event' and renal failure.

Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He joined the Jesuits in 1958 after working in various fields including as a bouncer, janitor, and food science technician.

He was ordained a priest in 1969 and was appointed archbishop of Buenos Aires by Pope John Paul II in 1998. He was made a cardinal in 2001.

Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in February 2013, Bergoglio was elected pope March 13. He took the name Francis and is the first Jesuit to hold the office.

Yesterday, the Pope made an appearance at the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square and met with Vice President J.D. Vance:

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.



I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

The post concludes:

It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.

Others joined in praying for the Pontiff:

Pope Francis had died



Please join me in praying for his soul in the hope of mercy and salvation:



Saints of God, come to his aid!

Hasten to meet him, angels of the Lord!

Receive his soul and present him

to God the Most High.

May Christ, who called you,

take you to himself;

may… pic.twitter.com/aE56uWskIb — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) April 21, 2025

Amen.

This was goodbye



Pope Francis rode through St. Peter's Square on the Popemobile yesterday despite being gravely ill pic.twitter.com/7Qwy7FEUMh — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 21, 2025

Here is a message from King Charles:

The King’s message following the death of Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/tnwvSoXcMh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2025

What a beautiful tribute.

And the White House:

Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/8CGwKaNnTh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

Funeral arrangements for Pope Francis have not yet been announced, and a date for the Conclave -- the process by which a new pope will be elected -- has not yet been set.

We will keep you updated as these developments unfold.