Casting for Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Is FAR MORE Offensive Than Trump Pic

As we enter day four of people being really, really offended about President Donald Trump's AI-generated Pope pic, here's a reminder how little the Left actually respects Christianity:

Adam Lambert set to play Judas in upcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar while Cynthia Erivo will play Jesus. pic.twitter.com/KvKDHCLqxl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 5, 2025

We told you about Erivo's casting as Jesus back in February.

Now, normally, this writer wouldn't care. It's called acting for a reason, but the Left are the ones who demanded 'representation' on screen and stage. They'll say only a gay actor can play a gay character, for example, then they turn around and take characters from beloved, established IPs and completely redo them to appeal to 'modern audiences.'

When fans get upset, they say, 'It's just a character, why do you care so much!?' as they continue screaming about the need to have more representation on screen.

It's a giant circle of woke idiocy.

So, by the Left's own rules, this casting is 'problematic.'

But the same people who are expressing faux outrage on behalf of Catholics will tell anyone who complains about this that we're bigots.

This is the same insane ideology that brought us the Paris Olympics with transsexuals at the last supper.



They have contempt for religious people, they want to destroy anyone who worships god. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) May 5, 2025

Yes.

Tell me more about how offended Democrats are about Trump as a pope — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) May 5, 2025

Please, because this is why no one buys the outrage.

I bet they’re hiring the sisters of perpetual indulgence to fill out the rest of the Apostles. It’ll be a complete disaster but they’ll qualify for an Oscar. — dr. laser point (@PointLaser) May 5, 2025

Would anyone be surprised by this? Maybe Ted Lieu can get a walk-on role, too.

These are the same people that want you to be outraged about Donald Trump's Pope tweet. — Stacy is Right (@PoliticalStacy) May 5, 2025

It's very important to them that you be outraged about that, but not this.

Real-life California elites are becoming indistinguishable from the fictional ruling-elites from Hunger Games. — Paul Fredric (@daimonosophy) May 5, 2025

Truth.

The Trump AI Pope post was offensive at the maximum but this is absolutely heretical. Jesus was born a man for a reason. The Democratic 'Catholic' politicians clutching their pearls about Pope Trump would even support this - like the Dorito communion or the trans nuns hosted by https://t.co/AifYI8su3q — Therese Reyes (@MThereseReyes) May 5, 2025

They'll applaud this as daring and brave.

But the AI Trump Pope was bad https://t.co/iT3g7VtXt5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 5, 2025

Because reasons.

Oh. OK. So you wanna lose your minds over Trump’s Pope memes but not this?? https://t.co/2QmfhykpQW — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) May 5, 2025

It's (D)ifferent.

Weird how the pearl-clutching leftists upset over a joke from Trump about becoming Pope are silent about things like this. It's almost like they are not honest people in any aspect of their lives... https://t.co/JMWM8Che7t — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 5, 2025

It's all performative.

