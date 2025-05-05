President Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding Gain-of-Function Research
PLEASE Make This Happen! Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller Says Hillary Could Run...
Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper
Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison, Triggers Usual Suspects
As U.K. Police Slow Walk Compliance Trans Strip Searches, Rowling Vows to Fund...
Judge Boasberg Could Get to Choose Next US Attorney of DC if Senate...
CNN Celebrates Cinco de Mayo by Saying Mexicans Canceled Parties Fearing ICE Deportations...
Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid...
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid...
THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting...
'Gretchen 2.0'! Watch DC Mayor Bowser Squirm While Trump Talks Deportations During NFL...
Happy CINCO DE-PORTO! Trump Reminds X He Is the MASTER Troll Retweeting This...
As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does...
VIP
Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet...

Casting for Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Is FAR MORE Offensive Than Trump Pic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 05, 2025
imgflip

As we enter day four of people being really, really offended about President Donald Trump's AI-generated Pope pic, here's a reminder how little the Left actually respects Christianity:

Advertisement

We told you about Erivo's casting as Jesus back in February.

Now, normally, this writer wouldn't care. It's called acting for a reason, but the Left are the ones who demanded 'representation' on screen and stage. They'll say only a gay actor can play a gay character, for example, then they turn around and take characters from beloved, established IPs and completely redo them to appeal to 'modern audiences.'

When fans get upset, they say, 'It's just a character, why do you care so much!?' as they continue screaming about the need to have more representation on screen.

It's a giant circle of woke idiocy.

So, by the Left's own rules, this casting is 'problematic.'

But the same people who are expressing faux outrage on behalf of Catholics will tell anyone who complains about this that we're bigots.

Recommended

Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes.

Please, because this is why no one buys the outrage.

Would anyone be surprised by this? Maybe Ted Lieu can get a walk-on role, too.

It's very important to them that you be outraged about that, but not this.

Truth.

Advertisement

They'll applaud this as daring and brave.

Because reasons.

It's (D)ifferent.

It's all performative.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CELEBRITIES CHRISTIANITY HOLLYWOOD JESUS LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
As U.K. Police Slow Walk Compliance Trans Strip Searches, Rowling Vows to Fund Any Lawsuits
Amy Curtis
PLEASE Make This Happen! Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller Says Hillary Could Run Against Kamala In 2028
Amy Curtis
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid Ingredient Concerns, Pricing
Amy Curtis
Judge Boasberg Could Get to Choose Next US Attorney of DC if Senate Doesn't Act
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper Brett T.
Advertisement