Guess Which 'Wicked' Star Will Play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 18, 2025
imgflip

We all knew this was coming, right?

In the era of wokeness, it was inevitable that some production would decide to make Jesus a diverse character, and it's finally happening:

Sigh.

More from The Post Millennial:

A black, queer woman will play the part of Jesus Christ in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at this summer at the Hollywood Bowl. Cynthia Erivo, 37, who played Elphaba in film production of "Wicked" identifies as queer and bisexual.

In an Instagram story from Erivo, the actress said, 'Just a little busy this Summer, can’t wait,' next to a post from Official Broadway World announcing the role with Erivo. The post from the page stated, 'Cynthia Erivo will be playing Jesus in the upcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar!'

They'd never do a production and make Mohammed a black, queer woman.

It's only fair.

Not a chance in hell.

It's always about sending a message to the groups they dislike.

Or if it doesn't do well, they'll blame racism and misogyny.

Heh.

Not just your religion but your favorite films, shows, and stories.

So tiresome.

'This musical isn't made for you' is what they'll argue.

And then they'll ask why those of us it wasn't made for didn't see it.

Funny how that rule only goes one way, especially when one of TV's most beloved gay characters -- Cameron Tucker on 'Modern Family' -- was played by a straight man.

Tags: CELEBRITIES DIVERSITY HOLLYWOOD JESUS WOKENESS

