Guess Which 'Wicked' Star Will Play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

We all knew this was coming, right?

In the era of wokeness, it was inevitable that some production would decide to make Jesus a diverse character, and it's finally happening:

NEW: Black queer woman to play Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar musical at Hollywood Bowlhttps://t.co/TF83xJMXyy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2025

Sigh.

More from The Post Millennial:

A black, queer woman will play the part of Jesus Christ in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at this summer at the Hollywood Bowl. Cynthia Erivo, 37, who played Elphaba in film production of "Wicked" identifies as queer and bisexual.



In an Instagram story from Erivo, the actress said, 'Just a little busy this Summer, can’t wait,' next to a post from Official Broadway World announcing the role with Erivo. The post from the page stated, 'Cynthia Erivo will be playing Jesus in the upcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar!'

They'd never do a production and make Mohammed a black, queer woman.

These Hollywood degenerates think they're so clever. So, can Leo DiCaprio play MLK Jr. in an upcoming movie? pic.twitter.com/YKvwTOQLNe — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 18, 2025

It's only fair.

So brave! Do Mohammed next, Hollywood. — 2ndGenNewMexican (@2ndGenNewMxcn) February 18, 2025

Not a chance in hell.

It seems the goal of the modern left is really just to find ways to insult the religion they hate the most and the people that believe in it — Dee Znuts (@agentic_orange) February 18, 2025

It's always about sending a message to the groups they dislike.

And as soon as it’s canceled, they’ll blame racism, and misogyny! — Jay 🇺🇸 (@AngryOlderDude) February 18, 2025

Or if it doesn't do well, they'll blame racism and misogyny.

Both people attending this will enjoy it. — Just_Shocked (@DrgwFireman) February 18, 2025

Heh.

Progressivism will hollow out your religion and wear its skin like a trophy https://t.co/Woz7lkCraf — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 18, 2025

Not just your religion but your favorite films, shows, and stories.

So tiresome.

“Let’s do something shocking, offensive, and vile, then complain that Christians don’t like us.” https://t.co/u0SiDBNNR0 — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) February 18, 2025

'This musical isn't made for you' is what they'll argue.

And then they'll ask why those of us it wasn't made for didn't see it.

Them: heterosexual actors shouldn’t be allowed to play gay characters.



Also them: https://t.co/N5lEFm3MEj — Speak Truth & Raise Hell (@SpeakTruthAndRH) February 18, 2025

Funny how that rule only goes one way, especially when one of TV's most beloved gay characters -- Cameron Tucker on 'Modern Family' -- was played by a straight man.