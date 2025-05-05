Suspected Illegal Alien Gang Members Attack NYPD Officers in Times Square

Hold on now … a jury hasn't determined that these kids are gang members. It's like saying Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13 just because he has the MS-13 tattoo on his knuckles and hangs out with members of MS-13. The NBC affiliate in New York City is reporting that suspected Tren de Aragua gang members attacked police in Times Square who were trying to make an arrest for a suspected assault.
BREAKING: NYPD officers attacked by a mob of TDA illegals in Times Square as officers tried to prevent an assauIt— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2025
One is just 12 years old pic.twitter.com/FtuGVtvVkm
That's not a gang sign. Meanwhile, making the "OK" gesture with your hand means you're a white nationalist.
We wonder where these TdA members work, because we've been assured they came to America to work — to pick crops in New York City. How many of them have prepaid debit cards from the city? They had to pay for those matching hoodies with something.

