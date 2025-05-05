Place Your Bets on How Long It'll Take Hamas to Turn Donated...
Suspected Illegal Alien Gang Members Attack NYPD Officers in Times Square

Brett T. | 8:45 PM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Hold on now … a jury hasn't determined that these kids are gang members. It's like saying Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13 just because he has the MS-13 tattoo on his knuckles and hangs out with members of MS-13. The NBC affiliate in New York City is reporting that suspected Tren de Aragua gang members attacked police in Times Square who were trying to make an arrest for a suspected assault.

That's not a gang sign. Meanwhile, making the "OK" gesture with your hand means you're a white nationalist.

We wonder where these TdA members work, because we've been assured they came to America to work — to pick crops in New York City. How many of them have prepaid debit cards from the city? They had to pay for those matching hoodies with something.

If they're here illegally, they've got to go.

One of them could grow up and be the one to cure cancer.

