Dem Congressman Says He’s Flying to Foreign Countries to Make Sure Illegals Are OK

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 05, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

The Bulwark reported back a week ago that House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries was discouraging Democrats from making any more trips to El Salvador to share margaritas with deported wife-beating illegal aliens. Sam Stein called it "a big scoop."

The optics of Sen. Chris Van Hollen sharing loving looks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia over drinks were pretty bad.

Fox News reports that Jeffries denies that he told Democrats to stop flying to Central America, and Rep. Glenn Ivey, also a Maryland man, said that he was planning trips to El Salvador and maybe Honduras to check on deported criminal illegal aliens and "make sure they're OK." Um, these aren't your constituents, congressman. Why not check on them to make sure they're OK?

… sure people deported for being in terrorist orgs are "OK."

The American public voted in November for mass deportations of illegal aliens, so Democrats are doing all they can to make sure illegals stay here at "home."

It's not that … it's just that, suddenly, they're fighting hard for due process. They want to gum up the works by requiring a jury trial to deport all 10 million or so illegal aliens let in by the Biden administration.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS ILLEGAL ALIENS MS-13

