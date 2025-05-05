Dem Congressman Says He’s Flying to Foreign Countries to Make Sure Illegals Are OK

The Bulwark reported back a week ago that House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries was discouraging Democrats from making any more trips to El Salvador to share margaritas with deported wife-beating illegal aliens. Sam Stein called it "a big scoop."

The optics of Sen. Chris Van Hollen sharing loving looks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia over drinks were pretty bad.

Fox News reports that Jeffries denies that he told Democrats to stop flying to Central America, and Rep. Glenn Ivey, also a Maryland man, said that he was planning trips to El Salvador and maybe Honduras to check on deported criminal illegal aliens and "make sure they're OK." Um, these aren't your constituents, congressman. Why not check on them to make sure they're OK?

JUST IN: Democrats plot more trips to El Salvador, even Honduras, to check in on illegal aliens who were deported.



Congressman Glenn Ivey (D-MD): "I'm planning on going. We should continue to go. It makes sense for us to check on them and make sure they're OK."



Yes. Let's make… pic.twitter.com/xIwfczIwcC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2025

… sure people deported for being in terrorist orgs are "OK."

I love how they double down on the most unpopular positions. 😂 — Finance Reb 🦈 (@OleMissRebel90) May 5, 2025

Would be really amazing if they put in half as much effort caring about their constituents. — Winston Willis (@recentiy03) May 5, 2025

Imagine if they ever fought this hard for the American people. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 5, 2025

Because nothing says national security like vacationing with MS-13! — Kumar Kesineni (@kesinenikumar) May 5, 2025

Gang members are their best buds. — Leporidae (@Leporidae11410) May 5, 2025

Did they ever check on Americans being held hostage overseas? — SherOhio (@wells_sher) May 5, 2025

Are they staying in five star hotels on taxpayer funds again? I don’t know anyone who agrees to that. — TheRhetorician (@GoodnerThe) May 5, 2025

Do they realize the symbolism of this? — Crypto 50+ (@Crypto50plus) May 5, 2025

Please continue to learn nothing — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 5, 2025

This hill they chose, it's so unfathomable. — Grateful Grammy (@j9usher) May 5, 2025

The American public voted in November for mass deportations of illegal aliens, so Democrats are doing all they can to make sure illegals stay here at "home."

Democrats truly could not care less about real Americans — Bear Armstead (@BearArmstead) May 5, 2025

It's not that … it's just that, suddenly, they're fighting hard for due process. They want to gum up the works by requiring a jury trial to deport all 10 million or so illegal aliens let in by the Biden administration.

