Hakeem Jeffries Says People Everywhere He Goes Ask Him About Trump’s Mental Health

Just HOW BAD Is Polling? Report Says Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Want Any More Trips to El Salvador

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrats stepped on all the rakes by going to the mattresses for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant who was deported to El Salvador.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen and a few other Democrats traveled to El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia's release, much to the dismay of Americans back home.

Now Hakeem Jeffries is putting the kibosh on future travel plans:

Here's more:

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER Hakeem Jeffries was asked Monday whether Democrats should continue to advocate for the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the other men wrongly shipped to El Salvador, by making the trip to the country to put a spotlight on the issue.

'Our reaction is that Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president in modern American history,' Jeffries responded.

But while Jeffries may be publicly agnostic on El Salvador trips like the one Reps. Robert Garcia, Yassamin Ansari, Maxwell Frost, and Maxine Dexter recently took, privately he sees the trips as having run their course. Two Democratic aides and a lawmaker who spoke to The Bulwark said that the minority leader has discouraged further excursions to the country even as pressure mounts within the party to turn up the heat on Trump for sending 238 men to a notorious prison system known for human rights abuses.

Just how bad is the polling on this? It must be TERRIBLE.

On our dime, by the way.

Hahahahahahaha.

Yes, please do this.

Typical politician.

Yes. Point and laugh.

Apparently not.

Amazing how that happened almost overnight.

Horrifically stupid.

A big political loser.

And tomorrow, the Democrats will find a new losing issue to go all-in on.

