Just HOW BAD Is Polling? Report Says Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Want Any More Trips to El Salvador

The Democrats stepped on all the rakes by going to the mattresses for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant who was deported to El Salvador.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen and a few other Democrats traveled to El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia's release, much to the dismay of Americans back home.

Now Hakeem Jeffries is putting the kibosh on future travel plans:

Big Scoop Here: Jeffries is telling Democrats he doesn't want more trips to El Salvador



via @Carrasquillo https://t.co/51mmkKItOQ — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 30, 2025

Here's more:

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER Hakeem Jeffries was asked Monday whether Democrats should continue to advocate for the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the other men wrongly shipped to El Salvador, by making the trip to the country to put a spotlight on the issue. 'Our reaction is that Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president in modern American history,' Jeffries responded. But while Jeffries may be publicly agnostic on El Salvador trips like the one Reps. Robert Garcia, Yassamin Ansari, Maxwell Frost, and Maxine Dexter recently took, privately he sees the trips as having run their course. Two Democratic aides and a lawmaker who spoke to The Bulwark said that the minority leader has discouraged further excursions to the country even as pressure mounts within the party to turn up the heat on Trump for sending 238 men to a notorious prison system known for human rights abuses.

Just how bad is the polling on this? It must be TERRIBLE.

Shorter Jefferies: No more trips to the Hilton San Salvador hotel bar to defend criminal illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/oAQp0ENhaJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2025

On our dime, by the way.

Alarmed by all the responses to this saying "he's right." Putting polling data above morality is a fundamentally cowardly position. Jeffries should resign if he's not serious about standing up to fascism. — Jesse Valentine (@JesseMValentine) April 30, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

Dems need to stay on the Abrego Garcia case. It's a signature moment to do the right things. Throw caution, or whatever this is, to the wind. — All Ornamental (@PeppermintScone) April 30, 2025

Yes, please do this.

Remember that @AndiNapier drilled Jeffries on this exact issue, and he refused to answer.



But privately?



He's telling House Democrats not to travel to El Salvador. https://t.co/xYyj7ZJTAQ pic.twitter.com/48xNBtv0Ls — blayne c. (@blaynecs) April 30, 2025

Typical politician.

Yes. Point and laugh.

does fighting to bring back terrorists and illegal immigrant gang members not poll well? https://t.co/v7otk2YXMa — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 30, 2025

Apparently not.

Hahahaha finally realizing it’s a losing message and now we know why the media suddenly stopped talking about the “Maryland man” https://t.co/eLydvOt9h5 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) April 30, 2025

Amazing how that happened almost overnight.

yeah, because going to a country to get back a potential gang member looks horrifically stupid https://t.co/v3AzkNza50 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 30, 2025

Horrifically stupid.

Of course not — defending a wife beating MS-13 member whose due process allowed appearances before 22 (!) judges is a political loser.



As anyone with a working prefrontal lobe knew immediately. https://t.co/uHXNTb2AyR — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) April 30, 2025

A big political loser.

And tomorrow, the Democrats will find a new losing issue to go all-in on.

