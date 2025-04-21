Arborcide! Chainsaw-Wielding Suspect on Bicycle Wanted for Cutting Down Trees in Downtown...
VIP
Christian Leadership Must Edify the Body, but Lately Russell Moore Falls Very Short
The Official Democrats' Twitter Account Posted an Easter Greeting, Completely Snubbing Joe...
Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End...
Ex-RNC Boss and DNC Lightweight Brawl Over Abrego Garcia: Digging Holes and Throwing...
White House Rolls Out New COVID Website That Would've Gotten You Banned From...
Father of Teen Stabbing Victim Reveals Why He Showed Up at Press...
The Democrats Finally Have Something In Common With Americans: They Want Joe Biden...
'There Was a Clip at My Feet': FSU Shooting Survivor Speaks Out About...
So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This...
Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About...
Trans Activists Attempt to Cope With U.K. Supreme Court Ruling by Protesting With...
Monkey Say, Monkey Do: One of Tim Walz's Minnesota State Employees Caught Vandalizing...
Holy Week Massacre: 31 Catholics Murdered By Islamic Extremists in Nigeria

Hakeem Vs Hogg: Dem Lawmaker Breaks with Vice Chair’s Focus of Primarying Incumbents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:50 AM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Veteran Democrats are calling out newly elected Vice Chair David Hogg. He wants to spend DNC cash to primary Dem incumbents he feels aren’t pulling their weight. Hakeem Jeffries is the latest to disagree with Hogg over their party’s direction. He says incumbents have his full support.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

We’ve been covering this growing feud within the party here. It started with Democrat consultant James Carville calling Hogg a ‘twerp.’ (WATCH)

We’re certainly entertained so far.

Carville sees that woke nonsense is killing his party. Hogg, of course, wants to embrace woke and pull the party further left. Posters are shocked that Carville is right for a change.

Recommended

Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End of His Presidency (NOT!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We’re going to steal that, too!

Posters wonder why Democrats would trust someone as young and inexperienced as Hogg with a top leadership position in their party.

Hogg is popular with the GOP but only because they see him as a potential destroyer of the Democrat Party. There have been a few choice words, but veteran Dems better get Hogg under control if they want any chance of gaining seats in the midterms.

Tags: ABC NEWS DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS HAKEEM JEFFRIES JAMES CARVILLE JON KARL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End of His Presidency (NOT!)
Amy Curtis
LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from Dana Bash (Watch)
Sam J.
Arborcide! Chainsaw-Wielding Suspect on Bicycle Wanted for Cutting Down Trees in Downtown LA
Warren Squire
JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Ex-RNC Boss and DNC Lightweight Brawl Over Abrego Garcia: Digging Holes and Throwing Shade
justmindy
The Official Democrats' Twitter Account Posted an Easter Greeting, Completely Snubbing Joe Biden
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End of His Presidency (NOT!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement