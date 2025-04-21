Hakeem Vs Hogg: Dem Lawmaker Breaks with Vice Chair’s Focus of Primarying Incumbents

Veteran Democrats are calling out newly elected Vice Chair David Hogg. He wants to spend DNC cash to primary Dem incumbents he feels aren’t pulling their weight. Hakeem Jeffries is the latest to disagree with Hogg over their party’s direction. He says incumbents have his full support.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Fascinating. DNC Vice Chair David Hogg continues to get rebuked by Dems for his campaign to primary Old Guard incumbents.



Jeffries: “I look forward to standing behind every single Democratic incumbent."



The Democrat party civil war is full tilt. 🍿pic.twitter.com/HO8tWlWztB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

We’ve been covering this growing feud within the party here. It started with Democrat consultant James Carville calling Hogg a ‘twerp.’ (WATCH)

🔥HOGG vs. CARVILLE feud heats up: Hogg tears into Carville for calling him “a contemptible little twerp."



"James Carville has not won an election since before I was born. These are the same ones that had $2 billion to win an election and still lost."



Oof.



😂🍿 https://t.co/bTmL4hkaiL pic.twitter.com/BxHyaYcpNB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

Carville needs to lay off the booze and Hogg needs a charisma transplant. Make some popcorn, Mama, this will be great entertainment. — Alan Robertson (@AlanRob31783237) April 20, 2025

We’re certainly entertained so far.

Carville sees that woke nonsense is killing his party. Hogg, of course, wants to embrace woke and pull the party further left. Posters are shocked that Carville is right for a change.

As insane as Carville’s anti-Trump rhetoric has become — he does want to jettison the “woke” out of the party, which is a saner position than Hogg’s — who wants to ratchet the woke UP. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

What you just revealed is that the Democrats ultimately have a 3 way split:



The ones who think they’re on the right track, the ones who want to go less woke, and the radical Hogglodites. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 20, 2025

Hogglodites. That’s gold. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

We’re going to steal that, too!

Posters wonder why Democrats would trust someone as young and inexperienced as Hogg with a top leadership position in their party.

Why they decided to go with David Hogg is beyond me.



It’s like hiring Harry Sisson as your social media influencer. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) April 20, 2025

The Dem party is seeking a 1% approval rating, David 'Attention' Hogg is facilitating that. — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) April 20, 2025

I’m cheering for Hogg! He’s great!! — Troy Morrison (@stangman662) April 20, 2025

Agree. Let him lead! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

Hogg is popular with the GOP but only because they see him as a potential destroyer of the Democrat Party. There have been a few choice words, but veteran Dems better get Hogg under control if they want any chance of gaining seats in the midterms.