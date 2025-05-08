OOF! Jenn Psaki's Smarmy Dig at 'Mr. Art of the Deal' Trump Comes...
BREAKING: Catholic Church Elects New Pope
VIP
BREAKING: Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost Is Now Pope, Takes Name Leo XIV

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:30 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Chicago Bishop Robert Prevost is the new leader of the Catholic Church, and has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

He is the first American pope to hold the papal office.

More from The New York Post:

American-born  Cardinal Robert Prevost be the next pope, taking the reins of the Roman Catholic Church after the death of Pope Francis last month.

He has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

White smoke appeared from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Thursday afternoon, signifying to the world that the College of Cardinals had reached the required two-thirds majority on the new pope.

The announcement came shortly after 12 pm Central Time:

Pope Leo XIV is the 267th Pope to lead the Catholic Church.

This writer is genuinely stunned they picked an American.

The Pope greeted crowds from the balcony of St. Peter's and gave the Urbi et Orbi blessing to the cheering throngs.

