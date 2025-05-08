BREAKING: Chicago Cardinal Robert Prevost Is Now Pope, Takes Name Leo XIV

Chicago Bishop Robert Prevost is the new leader of the Catholic Church, and has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

He is the first American pope to hold the papal office.

More from The New York Post:

American-born Cardinal Robert Prevost be the next pope, taking the reins of the Roman Catholic Church after the death of Pope Francis last month. He has taken the name Pope Leo XIV. White smoke appeared from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Thursday afternoon, signifying to the world that the College of Cardinals had reached the required two-thirds majority on the new pope.

The announcement came shortly after 12 pm Central Time:

With great joy, we welcome Pope Leo XIV as the new Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.



The Knights of Columbus unite in prayer for our Holy Father, asking the Lord to strengthen him as he shepherds the people of God with wisdom, compassion, and… pic.twitter.com/qt01aDQiXz — Knights of Columbus (@KofC) May 8, 2025

Pope Leo XIV is the 267th Pope to lead the Catholic Church.

POPE LEO THE XIV!!! Omg. Pope Leo XIII was a pro-union Catholic. Yes, he’s a Catholic liberal. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) May 8, 2025

This writer is genuinely stunned they picked an American.

The Pope greeted crowds from the balcony of St. Peter's and gave the Urbi et Orbi blessing to the cheering throngs.