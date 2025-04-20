Derp Vs Twerp: James Carville and David Hogg are Catfighting Over the Future of the Democrat Party

The old guard of the Democrat Party is openly clashing with the party’s youngest members. Longtime Democrat consultant James Carville criticizes newly elected DNC Vice Chair David Hogg’s plan to primary Democrats, which he views as ineffective. Things have only escalated from there.

Start here. (READ)

DEMS IN DISARRAY: DNC Vice-Chair David Hogg is under fire from Old Guard Democrats for his plan to spend millions to primary “Out of Touch” Dem incumbents. HOGG: If an ineffective person is in that position, we replace them with a generational leader. CARVILLE: Resign your position, have guts man! EMANUEL: Is this really the role of the DNC Vice Chair?Great work, Dems. You’re doing just great. And — Let. Them. Fight.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

The feud is ongoing with Carville calling Hogg a ‘twerp’ - that’s hilarious!

Hogg then called out Carville’s shoddy election track record. (WATCH)

Hogg has been called a lot of things but nothing quite fits him so well as the word twerp. Is there any other word that defines a guy like him in that way? Everyone knows what a twerp looks and sounds like. — Prayn4USA (@Prayn4uandme) April 19, 2025

🤣 the funny part about this exchange is Carville has not been right about anything for years, until this statement. — ZENNY (@zenny_bets) April 19, 2025

Observers outside the Democrat Party are enjoying the old versus young cat fight.

Posters are clamoring for more.

😆 Watching Democrats implode into eating each other never gets old.



They’re all scrambling to find out why their destructive policies and nonsensical rhetoric just aren’t resonating with fed up Americans.



More of this. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 19, 2025

This could actually get interesting. These two have COMPLELY different outlooks on the democrat party. Hogg landed some left hooks to the body here. I'll be making some popcorn waiting for Carville to fire off some overhand rights! 🤣 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 19, 2025

LOL



Carville is sure to counter — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

Carville is old and cantankerous.

Hogg is young and just a complete idiot.

This could go on for awhile!

It's glorious — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 19, 2025

The downfall of the Democratic Party is must-see TV. pic.twitter.com/sSIzFSuZk8 — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 19, 2025

We find nothing more entertaining than watching the Democrat Party ripping itself apart, and we’ve got unlimited buckets of popcorn for the show.