Derp Vs Twerp: James Carville and David Hogg are Catfighting Over the Future of the Democrat Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on April 20, 2025

The old guard of the Democrat Party is openly clashing with the party’s youngest members. Longtime Democrat consultant James Carville criticizes newly elected DNC Vice Chair David Hogg’s plan to primary Democrats, which he views as ineffective. Things have only escalated from there.

Start here. (READ)

DEMS IN DISARRAY: DNC Vice-Chair David Hogg is under fire from Old Guard Democrats for his plan to spend millions to primary “Out of Touch” Dem incumbents.

HOGG: If an ineffective person is in that position, we replace them with a generational leader.

CARVILLE: Resign your position, have guts man!

EMANUEL: Is this really the role of the DNC Vice Chair?Great work, Dems. You’re doing just great.

And — Let. Them. Fight.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

The feud is ongoing with Carville calling Hogg a ‘twerp’ - that’s hilarious! 

Hogg then called out Carville’s shoddy election track record. (WATCH)

Observers outside the Democrat Party are enjoying the old versus young cat fight.

Posters are clamoring for more.

We find nothing more entertaining than watching the Democrat Party ripping itself apart, and we’ve got unlimited buckets of popcorn for the show.

