Montreal Authorities Prove There's NO Freedom of Religion for Canada's Christians

A week ago, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that Muslim values are Canadian values, and it seems the Canadian Left have embraced radical Islam's hatred of Christianity.

Sean Feucht is a musician trying to tour Canada. We say 'trying' because those oh-so-tolerant Leftists don't like Feucht's Christian beliefs, so they're actively working to cancel his tour.

Christian musician Sean Feucht is on tour in Canada and has now had SIX venues CANCEL on him for his religious and political views while government officials publicly support the cancellations.



Canada has made it clear that Christians are not welcome.



Canada has fallen pic.twitter.com/9I3fc3qToh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2025

In Montreal, Antifa activists set off smoke bombs in a church in an attempt to disrupt his concert. A concert that was held in the church because Montreal officials canceled the permit for an outdoor show.

BREAKING: A smoke bomb was set off inside the church as Sean Feucht led his worship service in Montreal, while Antifa and the mob celebrated outside.



Police appeared uninterested. pic.twitter.com/YoMlZCuNRK — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 25, 2025

Here's more from the Post Millennial:

When asked about why he had no permit earlier in the day by reporters, Feucht responded, “Do you need a permit to worship in a church?” Feucht, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has faced opposition throughout his Canadian tour.



The Montreal show became the latest flashpoint of the intense opposition against him after other cities, including Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, and Quebec City, have already canceled or denied permits for Feucht’s events, citing “safety and community concerns.”



Feucht described the resistance as religious persecution, while municipal officials pointed to “inclusivity concerns” tied to his public opposition to abortion as well as LGBTQ activist views.

The officials are so concerned about 'inclusivity' ... right up until it involves Christians.

And after all that, Montreal officials are going to fine the church for hosting Feucht:

Let me get this right Montréal:



1) You canceled our permit for a peaceful outdoor worship gather for no reason.

2) You threatened a CHURCH on private property to not have church.

3) You send a battalion of police to intimidate us.

4) Antifa throws 2 smoke bombs at my head… pic.twitter.com/zt4516Bb2I — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) July 26, 2025

Just insane.

Canada has fallen.

Canadian politicians and law enforcement are need to pick a side really quick before the next crusade that’s coming very quickly! — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) July 26, 2025

When those Muslim values take over, their beloved 'inclusivity' will go out the window.

The Canadian government, including most provincial and many city governments, is an anti-Christian terrorist organization that tacitly endorsed years of church burnings and now directly attacks the victims of this latest Church bombing. — Rex Christus (@USAGarbage17) July 26, 2025

No lies detected.

Was there a permit in place for this ‘in the middle of the road’ worship? https://t.co/y8qvj3SzBd — Sofie Atkinson (@sofie_atkinson) July 26, 2025

Requiring Muslims to have a permit would be racist. Or something.

Just tag @MarkJCarney on every post. He claims to be Christian. He must know that churches do not require permits to worship.

As the activists like to say: [His] silence is violence. — Christina B (@ChristinaBehme4) July 26, 2025

Carney is fine with this, because it's the 'wrong' kind of church.

I’m not religious, but I religiously support individual freedoms & the right to worship.

What has happened to Canada? Scary. https://t.co/ifzM1eR0FK — Hila💃🏼🧜‍♀️☮️🌿 (@empresshila) July 26, 2025

Very scary.

