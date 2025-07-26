VIP
Montreal Authorities Prove There's NO Freedom of Religion for Canada's Christians

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 26, 2025
imgflip

A week ago, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that Muslim values are Canadian values, and it seems the Canadian Left have embraced radical Islam's hatred of Christianity.

Sean Feucht is a musician trying to tour Canada. We say 'trying' because those oh-so-tolerant Leftists don't like Feucht's Christian beliefs, so they're actively working to cancel his tour.

In Montreal, Antifa activists set off smoke bombs in a church in an attempt to disrupt his concert. A concert that was held in the church because Montreal officials canceled the permit for an outdoor show.

Here's more from the Post Millennial:

When asked about why he had no permit earlier in the day by reporters, Feucht responded, “Do you need a permit to worship in a church?” Feucht, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has faced opposition throughout his Canadian tour.

The Montreal show became the latest flashpoint of the intense opposition against him after other cities, including Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, and Quebec City, have already canceled or denied permits for Feucht’s events, citing “safety and community concerns.”

Feucht described the resistance as religious persecution, while municipal officials pointed to “inclusivity concerns” tied to his public opposition to abortion as well as LGBTQ activist views.

The officials are so concerned about 'inclusivity' ... right up until it involves Christians.

And after all that, Montreal officials are going to fine the church for hosting Feucht:

Just insane.

Canada has fallen.

When those Muslim values take over, their beloved 'inclusivity' will go out the window.

No lies detected.

Requiring Muslims to have a permit would be racist. Or something.

Carney is fine with this, because it's the 'wrong' kind of church.

Very scary.

ANTISEMITISM CANADA CHRISTIANITY ISLAM PRO-LIFE

