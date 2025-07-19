Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
OH CANADA, What Have You Done?! Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Muslim Values Are Canadian Values (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 19, 2025
ImgFlip

Well, we're sure glad Canadians voted for Leftist MP Mark Carney to stick it to President Trump. After his election, Carney pledged to get the nation to net zero to 'stabilize the climate,' and this writer hopes Canadians don't freeze to death when the green power grid fails in January.

But they may not have to worry about that, because now Carney wants Muslims to know their values are Canadian values, too.

This writer is grateful for the tip, or she would've missed this gem.

WATCH:

He really didn't think that through, did he?

Because here's a taste of those 'Muslim values' from Syria, where the Islamists who are genociding the Druze say it's permissible to enslave the Druze women.

So, enslaving women is now a Canadian value, Carney?

Beating them, too!

'Canadian values.'

No, it shouldn't. And anyone arguing this is full of it.

Some religions and ideologies do not deserve respect.

Islam is one of those.

This entire post reads:

This is a red flag. I come from a country where leaders embraced similar rhetoric, airbrushing Islamist ideologies as harmonious with our values. We thought we could live together in peace, but it led to division, and now my hometown barely resembles what it was. Canada, be vigilant—don’t let your identity slip away through well-meaning but misguided leadership. Question why Carney equates these values without addressing the complexities. Protect what makes Canada unique.

Decline is a choice. And Western Leftists always choose to destroy their culture and civilization.

Those 'Canadian values' Carney loves so much. That's why.

Carney just threw the entire Canadian gay community to the wolves.

Yeah. Hard pass on that one.

It's the one that follows the verse about ending the lives of veterans and the poor through the MAiD program.

Yes, it is. By design.

So remember this when the Left -- Canadian or American -- champions women, LGBTQ+ and other Leftist causes. They will sell us all out to radical Islam and believe they are morally superior for doing so.

