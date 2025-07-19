OH CANADA, What Have You Done?! Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Muslim Values Are Canadian Values (WATCH)

Well, we're sure glad Canadians voted for Leftist MP Mark Carney to stick it to President Trump. After his election, Carney pledged to get the nation to net zero to 'stabilize the climate,' and this writer hopes Canadians don't freeze to death when the green power grid fails in January.

Advertisement

But they may not have to worry about that, because now Carney wants Muslims to know their values are Canadian values, too.

This writer is grateful for the tip, or she would've missed this gem.

WATCH:

"Muslim values are Canadian values." Mark Carney, PM Canada. Who paid him to say this? pic.twitter.com/LVIknUHO4P — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) July 19, 2025

He really didn't think that through, did he?

Because here's a taste of those 'Muslim values' from Syria, where the Islamists who are genociding the Druze say it's permissible to enslave the Druze women.

And there it is…



Muammar al-Sharaa, cousin of the Syrian president Jolani (Ahmad al-Sharaa), posted on his Facebook regarding the Druze of Syria:



“It is permissible to enslave their women.”



The Islamist groups of Syria are wiping out Christians, Druze and Alawites and the… pic.twitter.com/aSv5hfhID7 — Kosher🎗 (@koshercockney) July 18, 2025

So, enslaving women is now a Canadian value, Carney?

Beating them, too!

That line - "Muslim values are Canadian values" - sums up everything wrong with the globalist elite's grip on Western politics.



It's not a statement of cultural observation. It's a declaration of submission. A deliberate erasure of national identity, heritage, and truth. And yes… pic.twitter.com/JC8ZCfTUTh — Jim Chimirie 🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@JChimirie66677) July 19, 2025

'Canadian values.'

He said facts though, every religion should be respected — THEE ALFA HOUSE (@thee_alfa_house) July 19, 2025

No, it shouldn't. And anyone arguing this is full of it.

Some religions and ideologies do not deserve respect.

Islam is one of those.

“Mark Carney, Canada’s PM, said at an Eid event: ‘The values of community, of generosity, and yes, of sacrifice. These are Muslim values, these are Canadian values.’ This is a red flag. I come from a country where leaders embraced similar rhetoric, airbrushing Islamist ideologies… — Romeo Sifo (@RomeoSifo1970) July 19, 2025

This entire post reads:

This is a red flag. I come from a country where leaders embraced similar rhetoric, airbrushing Islamist ideologies as harmonious with our values. We thought we could live together in peace, but it led to division, and now my hometown barely resembles what it was. Canada, be vigilant—don’t let your identity slip away through well-meaning but misguided leadership. Question why Carney equates these values without addressing the complexities. Protect what makes Canada unique.

Decline is a choice. And Western Leftists always choose to destroy their culture and civilization.

Why do we see so many Canadian churches going up in flames? It is only a recent problem, what caused the sudden rise of churches burning like we also see in France? https://t.co/XUwNaiJMCA — Rob van Nigtevecht 🇬🇧 (@VANNIGTEVECHTR) July 19, 2025

Advertisement

Those 'Canadian values' Carney loves so much. That's why.

Um, throwing gays off buildings and stoning women? F**k Carney and f**k Islam. https://t.co/9Ag8lOerRw — FloridaGayGOP (@ProudGayGOP) July 19, 2025

Carney just threw the entire Canadian gay community to the wolves.

On behalf of my country, we withdraw the offer to make you the 51st state. https://t.co/XtnVQOF0Gx — AmericanPatriot 🇺🇸 (@WTPWantTheTruth) July 19, 2025

Yeah. Hard pass on that one.

Remind me which verse of "O Canada" talks about clitorectomies. https://t.co/vmeTgnKufb — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 19, 2025

It's the one that follows the verse about ending the lives of veterans and the poor through the MAiD program.

Wokism is a bridge to Islamization of the west https://t.co/MopTcdAvD3 — Professor Oppressor (@Opressorology) July 19, 2025

Yes, it is. By design.

So remember this when the Left -- Canadian or American -- champions women, LGBTQ+ and other Leftist causes. They will sell us all out to radical Islam and believe they are morally superior for doing so.