Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High...
*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH...
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism...
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST...
Oh, the Irony! Harvard Business Professor FIRED for Falsifying Data In Dishonesty Research
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY...
Jasmine Crockett's Take on Trump's Mental Fitness Will Make Your Head Spin
OWNED! Mollie Hemingway Shuts CBS DOWN for Trying to Fear-Monger Around NEW COVID...
VIP
Won't Someone PLEASE Think of the Poor, Sad, OVERWORKED Starbucks Employee?!?!?! Heh. (Wat...
Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING...
Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to...
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're...
WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopula...

BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize Climate' (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 27, 2025
Twitchy

Oh, Canada!

What have you done?

In an effort to stick it to President Trump, they may have shot themselves (and their country) in the foot. Metaphorically speaking.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Net Zero is a goal of his administration, which spells economic and social disaster for any nation.

WATCH:

Wow. Just wow.

And the voters will reap what they sow.

Net Zero is a lie, a religious talisman.

Asia will never cooperate.

There was even climate change in prehistoric days.

The point of all this is a lower quality of life, and shorter lifespans for icky humans.

We are the carbon they want to reduce.

This writer always asks the Left to answer a simple question: what is the temperature supposed to be?

Recommended

Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
Advertisement

Today is May 27 -- it's 64 degrees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. What is the 'correct' temperature?

She never gets an answer.

Because there isn't one.

The mass poverty, starvation, and return to Dark Ages living is the point.

He's a Leftist.

Of course, she wears the pants.

That's the endgame here.

But hey, voting for him sure taught President Trump a lesson.

Not.

If only!

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CANADA CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENTALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism in Arizona
justmindy
*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH and HOOBOY That Was Dumb
Sam J.
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY That's a LOTTA Backfire
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans Sam J.
Advertisement