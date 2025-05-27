BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize Climate' (WATCH)

Oh, Canada!

What have you done?

In an effort to stick it to President Trump, they may have shot themselves (and their country) in the foot. Metaphorically speaking.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Net Zero is a goal of his administration, which spells economic and social disaster for any nation.

WATCH:

Mark Carney, Canada's newly elected PM:



"We can't stabilise the climate unless we get to Net Zero." 🤡



Can somebody ask Mark Carney to point out a single period in the entirety of Earth's history when the climate was "stable"?



He won't be able to because Earth's climate is not… pic.twitter.com/3f0JBEu59E — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 26, 2025

Wow. Just wow.

This man is dangerously stupid. — Jesus Anguiano (@AutumnalBaby) May 26, 2025

And the voters will reap what they sow.

The whole world needs to get to “net zero”.

Not just Canada.

Good luck getting Asia on board with that! — Lyle Bert (@BertLyle) May 27, 2025

Net Zero is a lie, a religious talisman.

Asia will never cooperate.

Net zero would be going back to prehistoric days. It's not feasible. Technology and AI is the future, you can't achieve with net zero. — The Mews Reporter (@mewsreporter) May 26, 2025

There was even climate change in prehistoric days.

The point of all this is a lower quality of life, and shorter lifespans for icky humans.

We are the carbon they want to reduce.

Also…



Please ask Carney at what point the climate will finally be “stable” enough to stop taxing the citizens to fix it?



(RLM)



Results. Literally. Matter.



(If we are going to keep paying to get results… you have to communicate them.) — Mark Shoemaker (@ShoemakerM75535) May 26, 2025

This writer always asks the Left to answer a simple question: what is the temperature supposed to be?

Today is May 27 -- it's 64 degrees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. What is the 'correct' temperature?

She never gets an answer.

Because there isn't one.

we should be net zero and go broke while china open 1 coal plant a month and 1000x our green gas emissions its all a scamabd carney wife own lots of green companies stuff snd is a climate zellot https://t.co/tvwDUuwpU7 — Daniel Rioux (@dan79355014) May 26, 2025

The mass poverty, starvation, and return to Dark Ages living is the point.

His mind has been infected with an implanted idea.

His wife is a big time climate howler and it seems that she wears the pants in that family. https://t.co/CMLj3vKpvT — Dr. TopSpin (@TopSpinMan) May 27, 2025

He's a Leftist.

Of course, she wears the pants.

Dead planets have stable climates. https://t.co/SkAiIAv2e4 — Mark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@m4rkymrk) May 26, 2025

That's the endgame here.

This guy is beyond delusional - he is a disaster for 🇨🇦 https://t.co/y9FLQMaI8r — Terence Robinson (@TERENCER) May 27, 2025

But hey, voting for him sure taught President Trump a lesson.

Not.

Just imagine. This guy could have stopped Noahs' Flood if only he would have been there to raise the taxes high enough! https://t.co/IRTwjK4GOM — Dr. Le Deano PHDHRVD. (Gestetnerian)(No DMs)! (@dalbisto) May 27, 2025

If only!

