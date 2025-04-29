Boomers in Canada Said ‘Dealing With Trump’ Was Their No. 1 Issue

MAGA Grandma Shuts Down MSNBC Reporter by Reminding Him of Inflation Under Biden
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we reported earlier, Joe Biden stayed up way past his bedtime to congratulate Mark Carney and the Liberal Party for their victory in Canada's election. Now, Canada has a prime minister even more liberal than Justin Trudeau. They could have had Pierre Poilievre, but apparently, they like the country so in decline that people are lining up to be euthanized through the country's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

Canadians were asked which two of eight factors were the most important in deciding how to vote. Fifty percent of Boomers — those 60 and over — said that "dealing with Donald Trump" influenced their vote, while fewer than 10 percent chose "making Canada a better place to live." The numbers for "dealing with Donald Trump" went down steadily with age, while people from 18 to 59 overwhelmingly said reducing the cost of living is what swayed them.

They get their news from the publicly funded CBC, while younger generations turn to the internet and social media.

Now we want Canada as the 51st state even less than before, when blackface Trudeau was running the show.

Not America's hat.

*** 

