Boomers in Canada Said ‘Dealing With Trump’ Was Their No. 1 Issue

As we reported earlier, Joe Biden stayed up way past his bedtime to congratulate Mark Carney and the Liberal Party for their victory in Canada's election. Now, Canada has a prime minister even more liberal than Justin Trudeau. They could have had Pierre Poilievre, but apparently, they like the country so in decline that people are lining up to be euthanized through the country's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

Canadians were asked which two of eight factors were the most important in deciding how to vote. Fifty percent of Boomers — those 60 and over — said that "dealing with Donald Trump" influenced their vote, while fewer than 10 percent chose "making Canada a better place to live." The numbers for "dealing with Donald Trump" went down steadily with age, while people from 18 to 59 overwhelmingly said reducing the cost of living is what swayed them.

Boomers in Canada had "making Canada a better place" as their least important issue, and "dealing with Trump" as their most important issue. https://t.co/7Z1n37fvHN — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 29, 2025

That's literally insane. — Julius Caesar (@JuliusCaesarMMX) April 29, 2025

In fairness, it's understandable that people who have most of their life *ahead* of them care more about the future. — Isaac Willour (@IsaacWillour) April 29, 2025

Sad how much they hate their own country. — Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) April 29, 2025

TDS is off the charts 😂 — Northern Ealdor (@Northern_Ealdor) April 29, 2025

They care more about Trump than the future of their children. — Asher (@Asher73979290) April 29, 2025

Looks like Boomers led the rest of the Canadians closer to their ultimate demise, in large part due to their concern over Trump. The younger generations of Canadians may never recover from another round of far left policies. God help Canada 🇨🇦 — E. MiyamQtQ (@hiloboymiyamoto) April 29, 2025

Everytime I see Boomers as an outlier on polls, I think: "Tell me where you get your news." — Eric Reasons (@ericreasons) April 29, 2025

They get their news from the publicly funded CBC, while younger generations turn to the internet and social media.

I worked at a Boomer majority customer retail clothing store - this is 100% correct. Only a very small minority are conservative. The majority are tantrum throwing activists. — Ann (@AnnRudbeck) April 29, 2025

The boomer generation has been freedom and prosperity’s biggest enemies. — American Ajax (@AjaxAmerican) April 29, 2025

To a historically pampered and largely secular generation, this is as close as they can get to a moral battle. — Dom by Proxy (@DomNikimod) April 29, 2025

Their liberal leaders used Trump as a trick to make the citizens focus on Trump rather than their country's issues...they fell for the trick and voted wrong! They deserve the government they are getting! Good luck with that idiots! — Madame Daisy 🇦🇫🇺🇸 (@MadameDaisy909) April 29, 2025

Now we want Canada as the 51st state even less than before, when blackface Trudeau was running the show.

The Canadian political identity is predicated on not being America



But like most countries, this really translates into hating red America and mirroring the shitlib opinions of American elites



If they want to survive Canada has to become its own country https://t.co/eOxUYygI0O — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 29, 2025

Not America's hat.

