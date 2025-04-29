'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney late last night ... clearly past his bedtime of 4 pm ET.

And yet, his account posted this:

I congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their success in Canada’s election. I’m confident Mark will be a strong leader for the fundamental values and interests Canadians and Americans share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 29, 2025

Not only is there no way Biden was up this late to post, but let's not pretend he even knows X exists.

That being said, X had a grand ol' time making fun of this post ... and Canada, but that's another story.

Hello, Barack? This is Joe. Corn Pop won't stop calling and hanging up on me, Jack!

Heh.

Who’s really writing these posts? — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) April 29, 2025

We know it's not Hunter. The post makes too much sense, and there are not nearly enough spelling errors.

I didn’t know they had 𝕏 in the Jitterbug phone. Either way this is treason to support any other country besides America. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 29, 2025

You never know, Jitterbug phones might be able to import messages written with crayons.

Ahem.

Who's tweeting this?

You couldn't even be up this late when you were president. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 29, 2025

He couldn't be up past four when he was president.

Jill, go to bed 😭 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) April 29, 2025

There it is.

Who typed this for you? — Red Bird (@SherryTurn3r) April 29, 2025

We have some ideas.

And clearly, so does X.

