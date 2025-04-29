X Has SO Much Fun Dragging Dem and Mighty Trump Impeacher Shri Thanedar...
Where, Oh Where, to Begin? Sean Duffy Asks Americans How to Make Traveling
Woman Fired From State Department Finds Silver Lining in TikTok; She Has Her
Meghan Markle Cries: 'Oh My Gosh I Work So Hard'

'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney late last night ... clearly past his bedtime of 4 pm ET.

And yet, his account posted this:

Not only is there no way Biden was up this late to post, but let's not pretend he even knows X exists. 

That being said, X had a grand ol' time making fun of this post ... and Canada, but that's another story.

Hello, Barack? This is Joe. Corn Pop won't stop calling and hanging up on me, Jack!

Heh.

We know it's not Hunter. The post makes too much sense, and there are not nearly enough spelling errors.

You never know, Jitterbug phones might be able to import messages written with crayons. 

Ahem.

He couldn't be up past four when he was president.

There it is.

We have some ideas.

And clearly, so does X.

CANADA JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN MARK CARNEY

