The White House Correspondents Disaster
Saquon Barkley Has a Message for the Lefty Mob He Triggered by Golfing...
Mollie Hemingway Explains for WHCA President Why the Propaganda Press IS an 'Enemy...
WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought...
9-1-1? Need to Report a Murder: Ro Khanna Tries Throwing Down With James...
Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYI...
Why We Rationalize Breaking Up Families
Karoline Leavitt and Tom Homan Spell Out How Dangerous the Biden WH Intentionally...
OH NOEZ! Not THAT! Here Are the FUNNIEST Responses to Kamala's Plan to...
GET' EM! Tom Homan DISMANTLES Hostile Media with Cold, Hard TRUTH About Judges...
VIP
No, the Hack Media Didn't 'Miss' Anything About Biden's Decline
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Staying on Script: The Legacy Media Coordinates Messaging with the DNC and Here’s...
Dems Booker and Jeffries End Their Ingratiating Capitol Steps Sit-along with a Cringe...

THIS Where That $50K a Month Comes From? Data Republican BUSTS Hunter Biden's USAID Connection (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It sounds like Hunter Biden is connected to USAID.

Say it ain't so!

You're shocked, right? Surely way back in 2014 (think about the dates his pardon covers), Hunter Biden wouldn't have considered using the federal government and his father to make a bunch of money, right? 

Advertisement

Ahem.

Post continues:

... had secured a role in the USAID Municipal Energy Reform Project in Ukraine. Hunter received a thank-you in an email.

USAID would ultimately allocate $16.5 million to this project.

Hunter Biden was deeply involved with USAID. He is also seen in other emails making connections with USAID appointees and even being asked for advice on appointees and resumes.

Read that again.

USAID would ultimately allocate $16.5 million to this project.

Yup.

*meep*

Fair point. People were far more interested in his breaking the law with a firearm, or cocaine, or prostitutes ... but this seems big as well.

Bingo.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But wait, there's more.

Lindsey Graham.

Alrighty.

Post continues:

... their board.

If not for influence peddling, why was the sitting Vice President's son such a priority?

Here’s the timeline: 

June 25, 2012: Schrayer invites Hunter to be a special guest at a USGLC gala honoring Senators Lindsey Graham and Patrick Leahy (with Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell in attendance). 

July 17, 2012: Hunter attends the event. 

July 26, 2012: Schrayer schedules a call with Hunter to discuss a "C-3 Board" position. 

August 21, 2012: Schrayer sends a formal letter: Hunter is unanimously nominated to the board, despite USGLC typically filling seats with CEOs and former senior officials.

Again, all of this happened before Hunter Biden joined Burisma in 2014.  It looks like strategic access to influence peddling while his father, the Vice President, held office.

Advertisement

As we've said before ... HOO BOY.

THIS is gonna be fun.

Well, not for Hunter or the Biden family but for the rest of us ... totally.

============================================================

Related:

WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought Across the Border

9-1-1? Need to Report a Murder: Ro Khanna Tries Throwing Down With James Wood and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYING PUT' (Watch)

OH NOEZ! Not THAT! Here Are the FUNNIEST Responses to Kamala's Plan to Release 'SCATHING' Trump Critique

GET' EM! Tom Homan DISMANTLES Hostile Media with Cold, Hard TRUTH About Judges Breaking the Law (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Saquon Barkley Has a Message for the Lefty Mob He Triggered by Golfing and Hanging Out With Trump
Doug P.
9-1-1? Need to Report a Murder: Ro Khanna Tries Throwing Down With James Woods and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought Across the Border
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Explains for WHCA President Why the Propaganda Press IS an 'Enemy of the People'
Doug P.
Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYING PUT' (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement