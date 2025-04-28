THIS Where That $50K a Month Comes From? Data Republican BUSTS Hunter Biden's USAID Connection (Thread)

It sounds like Hunter Biden is connected to USAID.

Say it ain't so!

You're shocked, right? Surely way back in 2014 (think about the dates his pardon covers), Hunter Biden wouldn't have considered using the federal government and his father to make a bunch of money, right?

Ahem.

🚨💥 Hunter Biden: The Burisma-💰➡️USAID Pipeline!



Thanks to @MarcoPolo501c3 for the help with emails.



On July 9, 2014, an email to Hunter Biden floated the idea of Burisma becoming a "partner" with USAID.



By October 25, just over three months later, Burisma had secured a… pic.twitter.com/3qIIHEBdus — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 28, 2025

Post continues:

... had secured a role in the USAID Municipal Energy Reform Project in Ukraine. Hunter received a thank-you in an email. USAID would ultimately allocate $16.5 million to this project. Hunter Biden was deeply involved with USAID. He is also seen in other emails making connections with USAID appointees and even being asked for advice on appointees and resumes.

Read that again.

USAID would ultimately allocate $16.5 million to this project.

Yup.

That, right there, is why Hunter Biden was worth the $50,000/month. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 28, 2025

*meep*

The emails have been public for some time, but people focused on the scandalous stuff.



Only with recent context do we start to understand what's actually buried in them and why Hunter received his pardon. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 28, 2025

Fair point. People were far more interested in his breaking the law with a firearm, or cocaine, or prostitutes ... but this seems big as well.

Bingo.

But wait, there's more.

Oh, yes, Liz Schrayer / USGLC asked Hunter Biden of all people to be a co-host at a fundraiser for Lindsay Graham! https://t.co/p2CL3Za64t pic.twitter.com/wQmBOOu3rh — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 28, 2025

Lindsey Graham.

Alrighty.

🏛️ USGLC Recruited Hunter Biden... before Burisma 🏛️



Credit to @MarcoPolo501c3 for assistance with emails.



In 2012, two years before Hunter Biden joined Burisma, Liz Schrayer, CEO of the Gates/Soros-backed US Global Leadership Corporation (USGLC), personally recruited him to… pic.twitter.com/E81PnPmmjO — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 28, 2025

Post continues:

... their board. If not for influence peddling, why was the sitting Vice President's son such a priority? Here’s the timeline: June 25, 2012: Schrayer invites Hunter to be a special guest at a USGLC gala honoring Senators Lindsey Graham and Patrick Leahy (with Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell in attendance). July 17, 2012: Hunter attends the event. July 26, 2012: Schrayer schedules a call with Hunter to discuss a "C-3 Board" position. August 21, 2012: Schrayer sends a formal letter: Hunter is unanimously nominated to the board, despite USGLC typically filling seats with CEOs and former senior officials. Again, all of this happened before Hunter Biden joined Burisma in 2014. It looks like strategic access to influence peddling while his father, the Vice President, held office.

As we've said before ... HOO BOY.

My recent focus on Hunter Biden isn't about him per se. His emails provide a rare window into how influence operates within the NGO world, and as a board member of USGLC, he had an extraordinary amount of influence.



Once I finish my current university project, hopefully today or… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 28, 2025

THIS is gonna be fun.

Well, not for Hunter or the Biden family but for the rest of us ... totally.

