OH NOEZ! Not THAT! Here Are the FUNNIEST Responses to Kamala's Plan to Release 'SCATHING' Trump Critique

Kamala Harris plans to put out a scathing critique of Trump in her first major speech since leaving office.

You guys remember Kamala, yeah? That mouthy, obnoxious, fake woman who kept changing her ethnicity to appeal to voters who never really wanted her in the first place? The one Trump decimated in November?

Yeah.

Her.

And she thinks anyone will care if she gives a 'scathing critique' of him.

Girl, please.

Kamala Harris plans scathing critique of Trump in first major speech since leaving office https://t.co/vHwTzD7MeR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 28, 2025

From the LA Times:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris plans to offer a pointed critique of President Trump and his policies on Wednesday in her first major speech since leaving office. “She will reflect on the enduring promise of America and issue a call to action in the face of reckless economic policies and the urgent and escalating crisis facing America’s institutions and global leadership,” according to a person with knowledge of Harris’ speech who requested anonymity to speak candidly. The speech, which is expected to be her most extensive remarks since losing the presidential election in November and leaving office in January, comes as Harris has been weighing whether to enter the 2026 California governor’s race to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The enduring promise. Sounds like the same morons who have been writing her speeches for years also put this quote together.

Good luck with that.

Doesn't seem like anyone is all that worried about Kamala going after Trump.

We're seeing lots of laughing and mockery though.

*snort*

Which cocktails will she be drinking before it? — Amy (@amy_likes_owls) April 28, 2025

Cocktails? Psh. She'll break out the biggest box of wine she can find.

Is there any report about which accent she will use? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 28, 2025

We will go with the southern preacher accent, it seems to be her go-to these days.

Her level of joyful depends on how much she's had to ... eat before her speech.

Word Salad Sally — James Madison (@PatrickVersace) April 28, 2025

I'm sure there will be word salad and weird laughing. Not a serious person. She should just disappear. — A_Ga_Voter (@AGaVoter1) April 28, 2025

Can't have a Kamala speech without a little, 'cackle cackle.'

A fool and her brain are soon departed….. @KamalaHarris — DiannaG (@FlyingGmeyer) April 28, 2025

And fin.

