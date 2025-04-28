Why We Rationalize Breaking Up Families
OH NOEZ! Not THAT! Here Are the FUNNIEST Responses to Kamala's Plan to Release 'SCATHING' Trump Critique

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris plans to put out a scathing critique of Trump in her first major speech since leaving office.

You guys remember Kamala, yeah? That mouthy, obnoxious, fake woman who kept changing her ethnicity to appeal to voters who never really wanted her in the first place? The one Trump decimated in November?

Yeah.

Her.

And she thinks anyone will care if she gives a 'scathing critique' of him.

Girl, please.

From the LA Times:

Former Vice President Kamala Harris plans to offer a pointed critique of President Trump and his policies on Wednesday in her first major speech since leaving office.

“She will reflect on the enduring promise of America and issue a call to action in the face of reckless economic policies and the urgent and escalating crisis facing America’s institutions and global leadership,” according to a person with knowledge of Harris’ speech who requested anonymity to speak candidly.

The speech, which is expected to be her most extensive remarks since losing the presidential election in November and leaving office in January, comes as Harris has been weighing whether to enter the 2026 California governor’s race to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The enduring promise. Sounds like the same morons who have been writing her speeches for years also put this quote together.

Good luck with that.

Doesn't seem like anyone is all that worried about Kamala going after Trump.

We're seeing lots of laughing and mockery though.

*snort*

Cocktails? Psh. She'll break out the biggest box of wine she can find.

We will go with the southern preacher accent, it seems to be her go-to these days.

Her level of joyful depends on how much she's had to ... eat before her speech.

Can't have a Kamala speech without a little, 'cackle cackle.'

And fin.

============================================================

