Social Worker Has Absolute Meltdown Over Student Loans

Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's Just One BIG Problem (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on April 27, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Joy Reid wants America to stop electing white people because Rome fell.

Or something.

Don't look at us. We're not entirely sure what the heck she's really trying to do here, but we can tell you it didn't go over well. We suppose she could be trying to build engagement because, at the end of the day, clicks and taps are clicks and taps.

Surely a woman who went to Harvard knows why Rome fell, right? Then again, David Hogg is also a product of Harvard ... 

Watch this:

Is this a trick question?

*cough cough*

Gosh, you mean to tell us it wasn't electing white people that destroyed Rome? We're shocked.

She doesn't even try to hide it anymore.

To be fair, she didn't exactly try to hide it before she was fired, so there's that.

