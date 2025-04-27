Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's Just One BIG Problem (Vid)

Joy Reid wants America to stop electing white people because Rome fell.

Or something.

Don't look at us. We're not entirely sure what the heck she's really trying to do here, but we can tell you it didn't go over well. We suppose she could be trying to build engagement because, at the end of the day, clicks and taps are clicks and taps.

Surely a woman who went to Harvard knows why Rome fell, right? Then again, David Hogg is also a product of Harvard ...

Watch this:

Has there ever been a person more r@cist than Joy Reid?



pic.twitter.com/BRKERgSJSi — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 27, 2025

Is this a trick question?

If you see her face speaking you know there’s a 100% chance she’s being racist and retarded



pic.twitter.com/9U82RjDtZY — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 27, 2025

*cough cough*

Joy Reid falsely claims the Roman Empire fell because of a lack of diversity.



According to history dot com, it fell for the following eight reasons:



1. Invasions by Barbarian tribes

2. Economic troubles and overreliance on slave labor

3. The rise of the Eastern Empire

4.… pic.twitter.com/oqiNEJRgj9 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 27, 2025

Gosh, you mean to tell us it wasn't electing white people that destroyed Rome? We're shocked.

Joy Reid REALLY hates white people...

pic.twitter.com/IA5PQ8VWi8 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 27, 2025

She doesn't even try to hide it anymore.

To be fair, she didn't exactly try to hide it before she was fired, so there's that.



