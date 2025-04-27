Three Face Federal Antisemitic Hate Crime Charges in Pittsburgh: Local Media Largely Silen...
No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on April 27, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Welp, it sounds like they've arrested the man accused of stealing Kristi Noem's purse, and SHOCKER, he's not in this country illegally.

We wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

*cough cough*

Post continues:

... who stole wallets, computers, and phones in London.

No way! But people who enter our country illegally are so honest and law-abiding. Victims, even, of our evil system that makes them sneak into our country and steal purses from government officials. Ask the Democrats, they'll tell you.

THE BEST PEOPLE.

Ahem.

Biden just wrecked us ... or better yet, the shadow government behind Biden just wrecked us.

Either way, until the Trump administration can deport them all, we'll likely continue to see more of this.

Then again, do we really want to pay for this guy to live in federal prison for 75 years? Maybe just send him back to his own country.

Buh-bye.

Talk about IRONY.

Not the brightest crayon in the box.

