No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts

Welp, it sounds like they've arrested the man accused of stealing Kristi Noem's purse, and SHOCKER, he's not in this country illegally.

We wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

*cough cough*

BREAKING: A law enforcement source in D.C. has confirmed to me the man accused of stealing DHS Sec. Noem’s purse is Mario Bustamante Leiva. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Ed Martin has said the man is in the U.S. illegally.



A Daily Mail article from 2015 says Bustamante Leiva is Chilean… pic.twitter.com/6c1h6nPTsL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 27, 2025

Post continues:

... who stole wallets, computers, and phones in London.

No way! But people who enter our country illegally are so honest and law-abiding. Victims, even, of our evil system that makes them sneak into our country and steal purses from government officials. Ask the Democrats, they'll tell you.

THE BEST PEOPLE.

Ahem.

Deport to Tierra Del Fuego — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) April 27, 2025

Biden just wrecked us ... or better yet, the shadow government behind Biden just wrecked us.

Either way, until the Trump administration can deport them all, we'll likely continue to see more of this.

Prosecute him and in 75 years when he gets out of federal prison, deport him.



This man was allowed to get so close to the Chief of Homeland Security he could have harmed her. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) April 27, 2025

Then again, do we really want to pay for this guy to live in federal prison for 75 years? Maybe just send him back to his own country.

Buh-bye.

Officially awarded the genius of the month award. Steal the purse of the woman literally in charge of kicking you out of the country. pic.twitter.com/lbxDuYWH3F — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) April 27, 2025

Talk about IRONY.

Not the brightest crayon in the box.

