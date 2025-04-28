Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYING PUT' (Watch)

We're not sure what's funnier here, the fact that 74-year-old Chuck Schumer refuses to step aside and retire, or his rationale. Once again, we find ourselves with an opportunity to embrace the power of and.

And honestly, if AOC decides to primary him, we could be in store for some hilarious antics that will keep us at Twitchy employed for years and years.

Can you imagine the battle between Chuckles and Sandy?

*please please please please please let it happen*

Watch this:

Chuck Schumer says he's not retiring:



"I’m staying put because I’ve been able to unite my caucus in a very strong fight against Trump."



Imagine thinking your number one job qualification is fighting the man the American people just elected in an electoral landslide. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/bP1aH5Mo7n — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 28, 2025

He's uniting his party NOT to help their constituents but to fight against Trump, which makes no sense when the majority of Americans voted for what Trump promised.

And of course, what he's doing to keep those promises, so in essence, Chuck is bragging about uniting his party against the American people.

Classy, right?

Not to mention, Chuck is grossly unpopular with his already unpopular party. We've seen it firsthand in the past few months.

Also, there is clear evidence to the contrary.



The Democratic Party in Congress is at its lowest approval ratings in recorded history.



Clearly, something is wrong… Whether the Democrats want to admit that or not.



Schumer’s ratings are unbelievably low. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 28, 2025

Chuck Schumer’s entire career is just one long Yelp review complaining that voters picked the wrong restaurant.



Imagine being in government for decades and thinking your real job is fighting democracy itself. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 28, 2025

Heh.

At this point, I fully expect Chuck to continue doing this until he's drinking his cheese burgers through a paper straw.



Congress has become little more than a nursing home. pic.twitter.com/9ryi3A7yEe — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 28, 2025

He’s more focused on fighting Trump than serving Americans. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) April 28, 2025

His entire party is ... and he thinks he's united them in this focus.

Yeah.

