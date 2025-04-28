Mollie Hemingway Explains for WHCA President Why the Propaganda Press IS an 'Enemy...
Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYING PUT' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We're not sure what's funnier here, the fact that 74-year-old Chuck Schumer refuses to step aside and retire, or his rationale. Once again, we find ourselves with an opportunity to embrace the power of and.

And honestly, if AOC decides to primary him, we could be in store for some hilarious antics that will keep us at Twitchy employed for years and years.

Can you imagine the battle between Chuckles and Sandy?

*please please please please please let it happen*

Watch this:

He's uniting his party NOT to help their constituents but to fight against Trump, which makes no sense when the majority of Americans voted for what Trump promised.

And of course, what he's doing to keep those promises, so in essence, Chuck is bragging about uniting his party against the American people. 

Classy, right?

Not to mention, Chuck is grossly unpopular with his already unpopular party. We've seen it firsthand in the past few months. 

Heh.

His entire party is ... and he thinks he's united them in this focus.

Yeah.

