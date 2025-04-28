WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought Across the Border

The more we learn about what the Biden administration was doing at our southern border, the more we realize how lucky we really were that Kamala Harris lost in November. Considering the same shadow government that was behind Joe would likely have continued behind Kamala ... you guys, we so dodged a bullet.

Advertisement

Especially when we see something like this about the Biden administration and children brought illegally across the border.

Take a look.

This is horrifying. Tom Homan just said the Biden administration ended DNA testing of children brought across the border so nobody knew whether they were with their parents or being trafficked. What on earth could justify that? — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 28, 2025

What the heck? Why do this? What sense does it make NOT to know for sure if the child being brought illegally into our country was being trafficked? This is just evil.

The plan was and remains to flood the system with as many illegal aliens as possible, to create anchor babies, and to build a permanent one-party state with nothing resembling traditional American notions of sovereignty or liberty. And, like all leftist projects, the end… — FoiaFan 🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) April 28, 2025

They were so desperate to populate our country with illegals that they didn't care if children were being harmed in the process.

Think about that for a minute.

1) Amorality of Democrats and those who exploit illegals esp children



2) The usual suspects who want to destroy evidence or prevent its collection in the first place.



3) Hypocrites (see #1 & #2 above) — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) April 28, 2025

This is a fair point. Are we really surprised that the pro-abortion party didn't care if children were being trafficked?

Democrats are pure evil. They were probably getting kickbacks from child traffickers.



Everything is for sale with dirty democrats. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) April 28, 2025

And if it served the Democrat Party's purpose? Why not?

Plausible deniability. If you want to let into the country all immigrants, including child traffickers, it is better to avoid any test proving that you are doing it. No testing means you can say you didn't know. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) April 28, 2025

It allows them to say, 'Oops, our bad.'

Yup.

They didn't want them traceable. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) April 28, 2025

Truly just horrifying.

============================================================

Related:

9-1-1? Need to Report a Murder: Ro Khanna Tries Throwing Down With James Wood and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYING PUT' (Watch)

OH NOEZ! Not THAT! Here Are the FUNNIEST Responses to Kamala's Plan to Release 'SCATHING' Trump Critique

GET' EM! Tom Homan DISMANTLES Hostile Media with Cold, Hard TRUTH About Judges Breaking the Law (Watch)

'Doing a GREAT Job, Guys!' Mary Katharine Ham DROPS ABC News for Their WHOPPER of a WHCA Headline

============================================================