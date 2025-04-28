Mollie Hemingway Explains for WHCA President Why the Propaganda Press IS an 'Enemy...
WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought Across the Border

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The more we learn about what the Biden administration was doing at our southern border, the more we realize how lucky we really were that Kamala Harris lost in November. Considering the same shadow government that was behind Joe would likely have continued behind Kamala ... you guys, we so dodged a bullet.

Especially when we see something like this about the Biden administration and children brought illegally across the border.

Take a look.

What the heck? Why do this? What sense does it make NOT to know for sure if the child being brought illegally into our country was being trafficked? This is just evil.

They were so desperate to populate our country with illegals that they didn't care if children were being harmed in the process.

Think about that for a minute.

This is a fair point. Are we really surprised that the pro-abortion party didn't care if children were being trafficked?

And if it served the Democrat Party's purpose? Why not?

It allows them to say, 'Oops, our bad.' 

Yup.

Truly just horrifying.

============================================================

============================================================

