X Has SO Much Fun Dragging Dem and Mighty Trump Impeacher Shri Thanedar We HAVE to Share Some of the BEST

Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar has introduced articles of impeachment against Trump.

No, really. WE KNOW. We laughed as well.

Just wait until you see him explain why he's doing it ... you'll laugh even harder.

Promise.

Watch this:

I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump.



When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not “fighting for America.”



He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy. pic.twitter.com/40iBTZKjkC — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 28, 2025

How on Earth is this real?

Grok, is that you? Is AI trying to make us laugh?

HA HA HA HA HA

And you know, if we're laughing then X is having a grand ol' time with this post - here are some of the funniest:

Impeach your wig maker — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 28, 2025

https://t.co/7Oi2SvW3yd — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 28, 2025

*snickers*

What fluffy hair he has!

Senator, Double Jeopardy literally prohibits you from impeaching him again



Also you need 4/5 of all states to ratify the impeachment which isn’t happening since he WON over 4/5s of the states — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 28, 2025

Side note, some doofus tried putting a Community Note on this post from Coach.

This looks like a SNL skit — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 28, 2025

Except this is actually funny. Maybe an SNL skit from the mid-90s.

At first, I thought you were Chapelle pic.twitter.com/DOmAjEyci6 — Brandon S (@BSaarX) April 29, 2025

And now we're dead.

Your name sounds like something the bad guy on the Power Rangers would yell out as he gets defeated by the Supermegazord. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 28, 2025

STOP CALLING ME ABOUT MY CAR WARRANTY — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) April 29, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Maybe you should focus less on impeaching a man who's doing the job we elected him to do, and more on overplucking your eyebrows less. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 28, 2025

Tough crowd.

You look like you were drawn with an Etch A Sketch — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) April 29, 2025

We did not write this post.

We laughed at it.

We included it in our piece.

BUT we did not write it.

Thanks for the laughs Thenadar. pic.twitter.com/YeeHJ8Er7F — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 29, 2025

How could we have missed this one?!

I am just here for the ratio and the deportation! pic.twitter.com/bmOTBhDJky — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) April 28, 2025

Beyond parody — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 28, 2025

Too funny.

How hard do you all think Trump laughed when he saw this?

