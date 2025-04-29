'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party...
HOOBOY! Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of...
AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy...
'Farewell and Adieu to You, Spanish Lightbulbs': Spain's Green Energy Boast Marred by...
Drained and Damaged by Biden: Repairing and Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will...
Ball of Rage: Governor Pritzker is Rolling Out More Violent Rhetoric Since Dems...
One and the Same: Chuck Todd Rants at Mirror While Blaming Dem Party...
LISTEN: Justice Jackson Accidentally Makes the Case for the RIGHT to Vouchers (And...
Ground Chuck: Scott Jennings Compares Schumer’s Strongly-Worded Letter Method to His Grill...
Face to Fake: Sean Spicer Learns Why Trump Is Sitting Down with The...
What the Puck? Vacationing Republicans Return to Congress and Focus on Hockey Medals...
VIP
Where, Oh Where, to Begin? Sean Duffy Asks Americans How to Make Traveling...
Woman Fired From State Department Finds Silver Lining in TikTok; She Has Her...
Meghan Markle Cries: ‘Oh My Gosh I Work So Hard’

X Has SO Much Fun Dragging Dem and Mighty Trump Impeacher Shri Thanedar We HAVE to Share Some of the BEST

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on April 29, 2025
AngieArtist

Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar has introduced articles of impeachment against Trump.

No, really. WE KNOW. We laughed as well. 

Just wait until you see him explain why he's doing it ... you'll laugh even harder.

Advertisement

Promise.

Watch this:

How on Earth is this real?

Grok, is that you? Is AI trying to make us laugh?

HA HA HA HA HA

And you know, if we're laughing then X is having a grand ol' time with this post - here are some of the funniest:

*snickers*

What fluffy hair he has!

Side note, some doofus tried putting a Community Note on this post from Coach.

Except this is actually funny. Maybe an SNL skit from the mid-90s.

Recommended

HOOBOY! Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of the TRASH in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

And now we're dead.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Tough crowd.

We did not write this post.

We laughed at it.

We included it in our piece.

BUT we did not write it.

How could we have missed this one?!

Advertisement

Too funny.

How hard do you all think Trump laughed when he saw this?

============================================================

Related:

Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of the TRASH in Back-and-Forth on Illegals

How Did I MISS THIS?! Judge Judy Shut Chris Wallace DOWN Over Trump In 2024 and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

THIS Where That $50K a Month Comes From? Data Republican BUSTS Hunter Biden's USAID Connection (Thread)

WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought Across the Border

9-1-1? Need to Report a Murder: Ro Khanna Tries Throwing Down With James Wood and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

============================================================

Tags: IMPEACH TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOOBOY! Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of the TRASH in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth
Sam J.
'Jill, Go to BED!' Joe Biden Congratulating Mark Carney and the Liberal Party Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy Media Is Dead
Grateful Calvin
LISTEN: Justice Jackson Accidentally Makes the Case for the RIGHT to Vouchers (And a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
'Farewell and Adieu to You, Spanish Lightbulbs': Spain's Green Energy Boast Marred by HUGE Blackout
Grateful Calvin
Drained and Damaged by Biden: Repairing and Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Take Years
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HOOBOY! Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of the TRASH in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth Sam J.
Advertisement