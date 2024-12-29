Media SWOONS! Julie Kelly BLISTERS Biden's DOJ for BRAGGING About 1000 Guilty Pleas...
9-1-1? We'd Like to Report a Murder: Scott Jennings DISMANTLES CNN Panel Defending Biden's Legacy (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 29, 2024
Twitchy

CNN really wants to pretend the Joe Biden presidency wasn't a hot mess of stupid and awful. Hey, we get it, they're Democrats and it's easier to pretend things are fine than accept you were fooled by the party you support and vote for, that you were used. It must really suck to know they people they've been defending all of these years just took a giant crap on them and all they can do is pretend it's a good thing.

Sorry for that visual but every time we watch CNN it just brings out the best in us. Heh.

Sort of like Scott Jennings who wasn't about to allow the Sunday morning panel to pretend Biden has this great legacy he's leaving behind.

Watch:

The word of the day is 'dismantles,' boys and girls.

His post continues:

"The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He's going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan pullout. And I think as we continue to we're just getting the first draft of this now."

"But as we continue to learn about the massive cover up that went on, not about his health, but about his mental acuity to cover that up, the efforts, that were undertaken by the White House staff, by his family, not in the last couple of months, but for all four years. I think it's going to be a really ugly chapter."

"I think we still don't know the full extent of what they did to try to hide what they've been doing over in the West Wing."

Media SWOONS! Julie Kelly BLISTERS Biden's DOJ for BRAGGING About 1000 Guilty Pleas from J6 Protesters
Sam J.
Ok, this slaps.

That's what the kids are saying when things are awesome these days, yeah? No? Heck, we don't know. GET OFF OUR LAWN.

Idiots are gonna idiot PLUS it is CNN we're talking about here.

And the wins just keep on comin'.

