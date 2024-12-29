9-1-1? We'd Like to Report a Murder: Scott Jennings DISMANTLES CNN Panel Defending Biden's Legacy (Watch)

CNN really wants to pretend the Joe Biden presidency wasn't a hot mess of stupid and awful. Hey, we get it, they're Democrats and it's easier to pretend things are fine than accept you were fooled by the party you support and vote for, that you were used. It must really suck to know they people they've been defending all of these years just took a giant crap on them and all they can do is pretend it's a good thing.

Sorry for that visual but every time we watch CNN it just brings out the best in us. Heh.

Sort of like Scott Jennings who wasn't about to allow the Sunday morning panel to pretend Biden has this great legacy he's leaving behind.

Watch:

Scott Jennings easily dismantles the CNN panel Sunday morning and brings up a good point that no one talks about anymore, Democrats covered up Joe Biden’s cognitive decline for four years.



That caused untold damage to America and needs to be prosecuted.pic.twitter.com/SJwVtoSNFi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 29, 2024

The word of the day is 'dismantles,' boys and girls.

🚨@ScottJenningsKY just dismantled a CNN panel as they attempted to defend Joe Biden’s legacy:



"I think he's going to leave office in disgrace."



"The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He's going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/V8dvlGW6LT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2024

His post continues:

"The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He's going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan pullout. And I think as we continue to we're just getting the first draft of this now." "But as we continue to learn about the massive cover up that went on, not about his health, but about his mental acuity to cover that up, the efforts, that were undertaken by the White House staff, by his family, not in the last couple of months, but for all four years. I think it's going to be a really ugly chapter." "I think we still don't know the full extent of what they did to try to hide what they've been doing over in the West Wing."

Ok, this slaps.

That's what the kids are saying when things are awesome these days, yeah? No? Heck, we don't know. GET OFF OUR LAWN.

A legacy of LOOTING:

The Biden administration looted our money, our potential, our safety, and the future money of our kids and grandchildren. — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) December 29, 2024

Amazing these idiots still try to Defend this Biden Administration — Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) December 29, 2024

Idiots are gonna idiot PLUS it is CNN we're talking about here.

Then they tried to say it is actually Trump leaving in disgrace because of J6 and the two impeachments.

Except Trump isn’t leaving. He’s returning to office with the popular vote. — jay plemons (@jayplemons) December 29, 2024

And the wins just keep on comin'.

===========================================================================

