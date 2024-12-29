OOF! Biden Dishes Out WHOPPER of an Insult at Kamala Harris's Expense Babbling About His BIGGEST Regret

Awww, would you look at that? Joe Biden is still trying to pretend he actually chose to step down and that he wasn't kicked to the curb by his handlers for being too old. C'mon Joe, nobody believes you stepped down for the greater good and we ALL know you did not write the letter that was supposedly your dignified way of dropping out and endorsing Kamala Harris.

No way he did that.

Then again, he probably thinks he also had 81 million legitimate votes in 2020 so ...

Hey, we didn't say otherwise, we just made a joke. Ahem.

Oh, he also regrets picking Merrick Garland. Heh.

NEW - The Guardian Reports Biden Regrets 2024 Exit, Calls Merrick Garland AG Choice a Mistake pic.twitter.com/V86vIH4WB3 — Overton (@overton_news) December 28, 2024

And now for the dig at Kamala Harris:

DETAILS: Biden reportedly regrets ending re-election campaign and says he’d have defeated Trump https://t.co/bxLxvx8DcH — Overton (@overton_news) December 28, 2024

From Overton:

President Joe Biden reportedly regrets key decisions during his presidency, including withdrawing from the 2024 race and appointing Merrick Garland as attorney general. Biden believes he could have defeated Donald Trump in last month’s election, despite poor polling, and regrets stepping aside for Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost decisively. According to The Washington Post, Biden and his aides feel the result would have been different if he had remained in the race, but Harris’s supporters argue his delayed withdrawal undermined her campaign.

Remember when we found out Team Biden was fighting with Team Harris? Awww, good times.

He was NEVER gonna win — End of Trying (@endoftrying) December 28, 2024

As Clint Eastwood once said; "He's a legend in his own mind".



Most appropriate use of the quote I have ever seen. — Daniel Bell (@Total6Package) December 28, 2024

Why does everything with Biden feel like backtracking? 🤦‍♀️ — Summer🦋 (@SummerLocallady) December 28, 2024

Because when nothing is real about a candidate everything feels made-up and like a mistake.

And HOOBOY, Biden was a huge mistake for the shadow government that has been running our country for the past four years. We know, pre-2020 we'd have made some snarky comment about wearing our tinfoil when saying something about a shadow government but now ... after everything we've seen Democrats pull to stay in power? Not even a little bit of tinfoil.

To be fair, the last 4 years was kind of a mistake. His staff had to pull a weekend at Bernie's the whole time. pic.twitter.com/5O3zFzeKRS — Ioan Zmeu (@IoanZmeu) December 28, 2024

Can you believe this? Joe Biden now regrets dropping out of the race, thinking he would've beaten Trump. Talk about hindsight being 20/20! 🤔 Does he think this is still October? pic.twitter.com/iwOHkUDzLq — Mrs. Sonsquatch (@LeahDiscovers) December 29, 2024

If we're being honest, he probably still thinks it's 2012 and he's serving as Obama's vice president.

