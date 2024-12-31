Greg Gutfeld: The Most Destructive Movement of the Last Ten Years Isn't Wokism

VIP
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 31, 2024
Screenshot via Fox News

Here's a rather lengthy post from Greg Gutfeld, but it truly nails conservatism today and is especially relevant considering the liberal media finding a mirror and realizing that they were all complicit in covering up President Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Some people are trying to make "woke Right" happen, but we're not falling for it.

Gutfeld says that wokeism wasn't the most destructive movement of the last decade; rather, it was the media's anti-Trumpism. Before the election, we were warned that if Trump were elected we'd have tanks in the streets and he'd declare himself a dictator on Day One, but Day One looks like the start of mass deportation, which the majority of Americans support.

Again, hang on, because it's long:

… because of their irrational opposition to Trump. The biggest examples:

-Crime. if you admitted that progressive policies energized criminality and cost many innocent lives - that would put you on the side of Trump. So you can't do that, decides the media. so theft and violence became routine. recidivism exploded.

-immigration. if you admitted that unfettered illegal immigration stressed all our country's systems, as well as introducing more violent crime - that would put you on the side of Trump. you can't do that - decides the media. So it kept going, and people died.

-Covid. if you admitted that Covid came from China, likely a lab leak - then you were on the side of Trump. So you can't do that either - that would be racist, said the media. instead we embraced absurd notions about bat soup.

-Biden. if you admitted he was unfit for office,  and reported on it honestly - you were siding with Trump. So you can't do that - in fact - you must say that Joe is better than ever, and those who disagree are cruel, ending up with a rudderless country sinking in chaos.

Looking back - it's obvious. A mass delusion driven by bitterness, ego and an emotional infantilism brought this country to the brink. 

So when the media starts hitting the panic button, laugh at them. They caused this mess. We'll clean it up. They no longer matter.

PAY ATTENTION! Evidence Is Coming Out That Elon Musk Hacked the Voting Machines
Brett T.
It's becoming more and more clear from sinking ratings, mass layoffs, and pay cuts for top talent that the mainstream media no longer matters. As Elon Musk said the day after Election Day, "You are the media now." And thanks to Musk's purchase of Twitter, we can now talk openly about the lab leak and illegal immigration.

We're afraid there aren't enough moral persons in journalism to staff a cable news channel. They've all come out of the same Marxist journalism schools.

We were hoping the media had learned its lesson from Trump's first term and the Russian collusion hoax they pursued, but they're already reflexively against all of Trump's nominees.

Imagine if the mainstream media didn't dedicate itself to throwing a monkey wrench into every one of Trump's agenda items. The people voted on November 5 that this is what they want.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GREG GUTFELD MAINSTREAM MEDIA WOKENESS

