MSNBC Continues the Belt-Tightening: Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle Offered Pay Cuts As Network Ratings Drop

Rachel Maddow is not alone anymore. About a month ago we told you MSNBC's biggest name took a $5 million pay cut to keep the struggling network afloat.

And struggling it is. Back at the beginning of December, they drew in just 38,000 viewers in the coveted 24-54 age group. This writer has friends who have more followers on X than MSNBC has viewers.

Which is hilarious.

Now anchors Joy Reid and Stephanie Ruhle join Maddow in the pay-cut support group:

NEW: Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid will have to take a pay cut if she wants to stay in her role at the network, according to The Ankler.



The news comes after Rachel Maddow was also reportedly forced to take a $5M pay cut.



Reid and Maddow aren't the only anchors impacted. Host… pic.twitter.com/6Om3ekAOti — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

We're not sure what the point of the attached video is, but Reid doesn't talk, so it's the best thing she's ever produced.

The New York Times reports:

Total mystery why ratings are in the sewer.

$3 million per year? For Joy Reid?



That is insane. There are tons of people more interesting they could put TV who would do less money than that. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 19, 2024

Yep.

That is $3M too much, Collin. People should be compensated for watching her show IMO. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 19, 2024

People watch her show?

If they did, she wouldn't be facing a pay cut.

Who the hell decided Joy Reid was worth $3 million a year?



No wonder the network is on the verge of bankruptcy. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 19, 2024

Someone who isn't very good at math.

Elon Musk should buy MSNBC already 👇 pic.twitter.com/K8PWEtcDAH — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) December 19, 2024

The Left would MELT. DOWN.

She gets paid bank to call people "racists" https://t.co/ixlFgF6pkY — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) December 19, 2024

Yep.

Their industry is dead, when you sell your soul for money and agenda, you are forced to bow to corporate demands. Ratings slump post-2024 election, and now this. - Glorious https://t.co/uyauN44jIg — Red Dem Redemption🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RedDem_NPC) December 19, 2024

The media are their own worst enemy.

Awe poor MSNBC hosts having to take pay cuts. Somehow it’s not their faults 🙄🙄 nothing to do with the media tanking and X taking over 💪 https://t.co/XhuCKeOK32 — Rockstar24 (@RockstarCat2024) December 19, 2024

The only question is: how soon does Reid blame this on racism?

This writer says by Christmas Eve.