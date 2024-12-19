MSNBC Continues the Belt-Tightening: Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle Offered Pay Cuts As Network Ratings Drop

Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 19, 2024
Townhall Media

Rachel Maddow is not alone anymore. About a month ago we told you MSNBC's biggest name took a $5 million pay cut to keep the struggling network afloat.

And struggling it is. Back at the beginning of December, they drew in just 38,000 viewers in the coveted 24-54 age group. This writer has friends who have more followers on X than MSNBC has viewers.

 Which is hilarious.

Now anchors Joy Reid and Stephanie Ruhle join Maddow in the pay-cut support group:

We're not sure what the point of the attached video is, but Reid doesn't talk, so it's the best thing she's ever produced.

The New York Times reports:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Stephanie Ruhle will reportedly need to take a pay cut if they want to remain in their anchor chairs as the struggling cable network continues to cut costs.

The left-leaning news channel — which recently gave star anchor Rachel Maddow a $5 million-a-year haircut from her annual $30 million haul — has been negotiating with Reid and Ruhle on new deals at reduced salaries, according to the Ankler newsletter.

The controversial Reid is believed to be earning $3 million a year to host her nightly 8 p.m. show, “The ReidOut,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Reid, who has been with the network since 2011 and in primetime since 2020, recently raised hackles again with a pre-Thanksgiving rant in which she accused Republicans of worshiping Donald Trump “instead of Jesus.”

Total mystery why ratings are in the sewer.

Yep.

People watch her show?

If they did, she wouldn't be facing a pay cut.

Someone who isn't very good at math.

The Left would MELT. DOWN.

Yep.

The media are their own worst enemy.

The only question is: how soon does Reid blame this on racism?

This writer says by Christmas Eve.

