Forgive Us If We Don't Shed a Tear Over Rachel Maddow Getting a MASSIVE Salary Cut

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 22, 2024

We here at Twitchy have covered a lot -- A LOT -- of the biased, woke, Left-wing insanity of the media. It's kinda our bread and butter, and it's fascinating to watch how the media have so willingly self-immolated in service of the Democratic Party.

It's done nothing to help them. In fact, they're tanking in ratings and revenue. Layoffs across print and broadcast media are commonplace, and yet they don't learn. They continue to be the propaganda arm of the DNC.

One of the worst offenders is MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. She absolutely melted down after Donald Trump won reelection on November 5, and her tears sustain us. But she's awful -- she was sued for defamation by a Georgia doctor, and argued that 'Lord of the Rings' is 'far-Right' (and therefore bad).

So now that news is circulating that she's taking a big pay cut, forgive us if we're not upset:

First, please don't ever use the word 'Viagra' in the same sentence with Rachel Maddow ever again. Thanks.

More from The New York Post:

MSNBC slashed star anchor Rachel Maddow’s annual salary by $5 million as the left-leaning network continues to reel from parent company Comcast’s decision to spin off its struggling cable properties, according to a report.

Maddow — who rakes in $30 million a year for hosting 'The Rachel Maddow Show' just one day a week on Mondays — renegotiated for a $25 million salary for the next five years, the Ankler reported on Thursday.

'This is a difficult time and they needed to keep her,' one executive told the news site. 'No one else can do what she does. You can’t build a brand like it overnight.'

'No one else can do what she does'? 

Seriously?

She does nothing but lie.

We can think of a few, but she's definitely near the top of that list.

According to Distractify, her salary is around $30 million. She'll be fine.

It's not a mystery as to why they're struggling.

One could make that argument.

If that's what they're aiming for, they've failed.

We don't feel sorry for her at all.

Glad we're not the only ones troubled by that.

Doubtful.

Heh.

Aaaaand we're dead.

Well played.

Just insane.

