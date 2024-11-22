Forgive Us If We Don't Shed a Tear Over Rachel Maddow Getting a MASSIVE Salary Cut

We here at Twitchy have covered a lot -- A LOT -- of the biased, woke, Left-wing insanity of the media. It's kinda our bread and butter, and it's fascinating to watch how the media have so willingly self-immolated in service of the Democratic Party.

It's done nothing to help them. In fact, they're tanking in ratings and revenue. Layoffs across print and broadcast media are commonplace, and yet they don't learn. They continue to be the propaganda arm of the DNC.

One of the worst offenders is MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. She absolutely melted down after Donald Trump won reelection on November 5, and her tears sustain us. But she's awful -- she was sued for defamation by a Georgia doctor, and argued that 'Lord of the Rings' is 'far-Right' (and therefore bad).

So now that news is circulating that she's taking a big pay cut, forgive us if we're not upset:

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s salary reportedly cut by $5M despite being ‘ratings Viagra’ – as parent company Comcast deals with ‘difficult time’ https://t.co/obA4hhLFPM pic.twitter.com/akXpAEbKQY — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2024

First, please don't ever use the word 'Viagra' in the same sentence with Rachel Maddow ever again. Thanks.

More from The New York Post:

MSNBC slashed star anchor Rachel Maddow’s annual salary by $5 million as the left-leaning network continues to reel from parent company Comcast’s decision to spin off its struggling cable properties, according to a report. Maddow — who rakes in $30 million a year for hosting 'The Rachel Maddow Show' just one day a week on Mondays — renegotiated for a $25 million salary for the next five years, the Ankler reported on Thursday. 'This is a difficult time and they needed to keep her,' one executive told the news site. 'No one else can do what she does. You can’t build a brand like it overnight.'

'No one else can do what she does'?

Seriously?

She does nothing but lie.

No one is more deserving of a pay cut than Rachel Maddow. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) November 21, 2024

We can think of a few, but she's definitely near the top of that list.

Rachel Maddow’s salary was worth at least $5 million? — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) November 21, 2024

According to Distractify, her salary is around $30 million. She'll be fine.

They pay her -more- than $5M to spew that BS. No wonder they’re going broke. — Carey (@Americanmom74) November 21, 2024

It's not a mystery as to why they're struggling.

Rachel Maddow is to the left with Alex Jones to the right



That’s the correct comparison — Gummi (@gummibear737) November 21, 2024

One could make that argument.

are we supposed to feel sorry for her? — Dustin Dailey (@ThreeDailey) November 22, 2024

If that's what they're aiming for, they've failed.

We don't feel sorry for her at all.

Glad we're not the only ones troubled by that.

Perhaps she will start caring about the price of eggs now. https://t.co/lrYlp6wNvY — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 21, 2024

Doubtful.

We should have listened to her. We elected Trump and wages are already falling. https://t.co/3RPQIq7Sh1 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 21, 2024

Heh.

Another attack on transwomen. https://t.co/GZWEBajymV — The Streeter (@thestreeter) November 22, 2024

Aaaaand we're dead.

Well played.

She gets paid 30 mil a year to broadcast one day per week https://t.co/zeQzvyBk1h — Ryan Grannan-Doll (@BostonHanSolo) November 22, 2024

Just insane.