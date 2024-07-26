Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater...
Flat 'Ear-th' Truther Wajahat Ali Demands Trump's Medical Records
No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters...
New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About
THIS Is Biden's Actual Legacy: Never Forget He Tried to Mandate Vaccines for...
History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It...
President Trump Welcomes Bibi Netanyahu with a Hearty Greeting at His Personal Home...
Scientific American Shifts Into Propaganda Overdrive Explaining Expertise Kamala Harris Wo...
WATCH: ‘Republican’ Haley Voter Who Says He’s Backing Harris Made SEVERAL Donations to...
BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala...
MSNBC Was Not Expecting These Answers When They Asked Female Voters Their Thoughts...
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and...
Joe Was Better? LOL! CNN Has BAD News for the Democrat Elite Hoping...

VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied About Georgia Doc

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 26, 2024

Journalists, ladies and gentlemen.

Back in 2021, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC/NBC Universal were sued by Dr. Mahendra Amin, who performed two hysterectomies (in 2017 and 2019) on female detainees at an immigration center. A whistleblower nurse claimed Dr. Amin was performing 'mass hysterectomies' and it was a claim Maddow and others at MSNBC were happy to run with.

Advertisement

They labeled Dr. Amin a 'uterus collector', despite concerns from NBC Universal deputy director of standards Chris Scholl expressing concerns about the story, citing Dr. Amin's 'clean record' and the fact the whistleblower nurse had 'a beef' with the doctor.

Now a judge has ruled Maddow and MSNBC did, in fact, make 'verifiably false' claims about the Georgia doctor.

But believe these people when they tell you Kamala is an amazing politician and Trump is basically Hitler.

They'd never lie to us, right?

More from The Post Millennial:

Amin sued NBCUniversal for defamation in 2021 and a Senate probe into the allegations found no evidence the doctor had performed "mass hysterectomies." The Senate report stated, "The Subcommittee did not substantiate the allegations of mass hysterectomies on ICDC detainees. Records indicate that Dr. Amin performed two hysterectomies on ICDC detainees between 2017 and 2019. Both procedures were deemed medically necessary by ICE."

A trial date for the defamation case has not been set yet.

Dr. Amin is suing for $30 million, and we hope he gets every penny.

Enough to fill volumes.

Recommended

Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater Risk As 'Woman of Color'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It'd be a much shorter list.

Totally shocking.

Not.

This is par for the course.

That was hilarious.

Yep.

She sure is.

They've always been so honest in the past.

(Yeah, that was sarcasm).

We need more of these. Hold them accountable.

If they go bankrupt, they go bankrupt. That's on them.

Tags: DEFAMATION GEORGIA HEALTH CARE ICE IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater Risk As 'Woman of Color'
Amy Curtis
Flat 'Ear-th' Truther Wajahat Ali Demands Trump's Medical Records
justmindy
CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters Who Assaulted Cops
Amy Curtis
BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala and Jokes Write THEMSELVES
Sam J.
History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN Bail Fund
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Days After Trump Was Shot, Former Secret Service Agent Says Harris Faces Greater Risk As 'Woman of Color' Amy Curtis
Advertisement