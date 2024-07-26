VERIFIABLY FALSE: Judge in Defamation Case Rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC Straight Up Lied About Georgia Doc

Journalists, ladies and gentlemen.

Back in 2021, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC/NBC Universal were sued by Dr. Mahendra Amin, who performed two hysterectomies (in 2017 and 2019) on female detainees at an immigration center. A whistleblower nurse claimed Dr. Amin was performing 'mass hysterectomies' and it was a claim Maddow and others at MSNBC were happy to run with.

Advertisement

They labeled Dr. Amin a 'uterus collector', despite concerns from NBC Universal deputy director of standards Chris Scholl expressing concerns about the story, citing Dr. Amin's 'clean record' and the fact the whistleblower nurse had 'a beef' with the doctor.

Now a judge has ruled Maddow and MSNBC did, in fact, make 'verifiably false' claims about the Georgia doctor.

Judge rules Rachel Maddow, MSNBC hosts made "verifiably false" statements about Georgia doctor in defamation casehttps://t.co/MuVCUkGGmL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 25, 2024

But believe these people when they tell you Kamala is an amazing politician and Trump is basically Hitler.

They'd never lie to us, right?

More from The Post Millennial:

Amin sued NBCUniversal for defamation in 2021 and a Senate probe into the allegations found no evidence the doctor had performed "mass hysterectomies." The Senate report stated, "The Subcommittee did not substantiate the allegations of mass hysterectomies on ICDC detainees. Records indicate that Dr. Amin performed two hysterectomies on ICDC detainees between 2017 and 2019. Both procedures were deemed medically necessary by ICE."



A trial date for the defamation case has not been set yet.

Dr. Amin is suing for $30 million, and we hope he gets every penny.

Whole history of "verifiably false" statements. — WenatcheeRN (@WenatcheeRN) July 25, 2024

Enough to fill volumes.

It’d be easier to count the things that Maddow has said that are NOT verifiably false. — DanFromNorthCarolina (@DanielDRunion) July 25, 2024

It'd be a much shorter list.

Totally shocking.

Not.

This is par for the course.

As false as their RNC Convention blue screen windows. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) July 25, 2024

That was hilarious.

In the words of the agitated Left, Rachel Maddow is an "adjudicated" liar and fraud. https://t.co/g9ktEy06eN — Jim Walsh (@JimWalshLD19) July 25, 2024

Yep.

She sure is.

Pretty hard to believe. False statements on MSDNC? That had never happened before. https://t.co/Uoa3o6PqmJ — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) July 25, 2024

They've always been so honest in the past.

(Yeah, that was sarcasm).

Trump defamation case approved against George Stephanopoulos and another defamation case concerning Rachel Maddow https://t.co/4nnmpTwc95 — Anastasia (@CaliforniaPsy) July 26, 2024

We need more of these. Hold them accountable.

If they go bankrupt, they go bankrupt. That's on them.