Shocker! Turns Out MSNBC's Programming From the GOP Convention are 'Cheap Fakes'

Doug P.  |  5:45 PM on July 18, 2024
Twitchy

For some shows on MSNBC this week you might have noticed the familiar backdrop of the Republican convention but for some reason they haven't interviewed many people who are actually there:

Everybody remembers the recent Democrat and lefty media cover for Biden, which was accusing the Right of showing "cheap fake" videos, implying they were deceptively edited or doctored in some way. They weren't.

According to a New York Times report that's been picked up elsewhere, we do have an actual example of what could be called a "deep fake," and not surprisingly it comes to us courtesy of the dishonest hacks at MSNBC:

From Fox News:

Rachel Maddow and other top MSNBC hosts have been using an LED screen to cover the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee from the liberal network's studio in New York City, according to a report.

 Maddow, who has been leading the network's coverage of the GOP convention this week, has repeatedly appeared on air with the backdrop of the convention behind her, leading casual viewers to assume she was on the ground in Milwaukee. But Maddow and many of her colleagues, including Nicolle Wallace, Jen Psaki, Joy Reid and other MSNBC anchors have not been inside the convention hall or even in the same city, the New York Times reported Wednesday. 

"Instead, they were broadcasting from a studio in Midtown Manhattan, as a live feed of the convention floor was projected onto an LED screen behind them," the Times report reads.

A more honest fake backdrop for MSNBC would be the inside of the DNC's office. 

Bingo.

