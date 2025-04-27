Shedeur Sanders Draft Prank Culprit Uncovered and One NFL Team is Forced to Apologize

Early this weekend, we told you about the prank played on the Deion Sanders family as his sons waited to be drafted. One of his sons, Shedeur, had been expected to go in the First Round, but shockingly, did not go until the fifth round. While he was waiting, 2 young men pranked him on a phone the family had purchased for team calls only. Now we know how the number was compromised.

Falcons’ statement on the involvement of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax, in the draft weekend prank call to Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/PgSxURroaY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

The Falcons will not take any action against their defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. They are continuing to review their protocols to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again. https://t.co/uXrJqbF5BU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

Good, you all want this kids life ruined but then say nothing about Worthy, Watson etc — Brandon S (@BSaarX) April 27, 2025

Yes, the family is already very embarrassed, much like the Sanders family. It was a dumb joke by a young man who should know better, but firing his Dad seems over the top.

What the hell??? Did the Chiefs fire Andy Reid because his kid committed a literal felony??????? Yall are acting like he murdered 8 people! What is wrong with YOU sports media members are so outraged? — Jonathan (@goJohnnyA) April 27, 2025

The guy left his Ipad open in his own home. He had no way to know his son would be so stupid.

No action. Ridiculous. And this BS statement from ATL isn't strong enough. Shame on the entire Ulbrich family. Whatever you think of Shadeur everyone deserves to be treated with respect. https://t.co/ZJuAlx71H0 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) April 27, 2025

Of course Shedeur Sanders deserves respect. The Sanders family deserves respect. It was a mistake. A very stupid one. That doesn't mean a man should lose his livelihood.

Hoo boy. I don't think the Falcons should take action against their d-coordinator, but if I were that kid's dad, he'd be writing a sincere apology letter, doing a summer's worth of volunteer work, and really examining the drawbacks of the "entitled little douche" lifestyle. https://t.co/CywDZXf9M6 — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 27, 2025

This seems like a very logical response. It's rare to see those lately.

So, just to be clear:

The Falcons were provided a private number

Your DC brought home company equipment that is passcode protected

Your son maliciously hacked said equipment and pranked a notable draft pick



And you trust him to make play calls next year? https://t.co/2zW7hj86s9 — Terrence Payne (@terrence_payne) April 27, 2025

There is no evidence it was 'hacked'. The Ipad may have not yet gone into sleep or lock mode and the son saw the number. It really doesn't matter. The man was in his own home. He had no way to know his son would be so reckless.

This was not Jeff’s fault. Kids do dumb things. — Called By Love (@calledbylovepod) April 27, 2025

Marketing nightmare if you punish the father



It’s not that deep he apologized let’s move on it happens every year



Shedeur isn’t special … the nfl just proved that … don’t turn back now — The Wright Tackle (@TheWrightTackle) April 27, 2025

It was a prank call. Have dad make the kid apologize and move on. The massive publicity and backlash against his kid, which I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up with death threats towards him, is more than enough. — Darth Vagitarian (@darthvagitarian) April 27, 2025

Sometimes, it's best to let things go, and after an apology, the Sanders family should encourage that.