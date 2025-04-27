Shedeur Sanders Draft Prank Culprit Uncovered and One NFL Team is Forced to Apologize

Chuck Schumer Was Threatening Supreme Court Justices Before Accusing Trump of Going After...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on April 27, 2025
imgflip

Early this weekend, we told you about the prank played on the Deion Sanders family as his sons waited to be drafted. One of his sons, Shedeur, had been expected to go in the First Round, but shockingly, did not go until the fifth round. While he was waiting, 2 young men pranked him on a phone the family had purchased for team calls only. Now we know how the number was compromised. 

Yes, the family is already very embarrassed, much like the Sanders family. It was a dumb joke by a young man who should know better, but firing his Dad seems over the top.

The guy left his Ipad open in his own home. He had no way to know his son would be so stupid.

Of course Shedeur Sanders deserves respect. The Sanders family deserves respect. It was a mistake. A very stupid one. That doesn't mean a man should lose his livelihood. 

This seems like a very logical response. It's rare to see those lately.

There is no evidence it was 'hacked'. The Ipad may have not yet gone into sleep or lock mode and the son saw the number. It really doesn't  matter. The man was in his own home. He had no way to know his son would be so reckless.

Sometimes, it's best to let things go, and after an apology, the Sanders family should encourage that.

