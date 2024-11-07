LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than...
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 07, 2024
Twitchy

Rachel Maddow has actually dealt with Kamala Harris's EMBARRASSING loss very well. JUST KIDDING, she's done exactly what we expected her to do after watching her lose her mind in 2016. In fact, as she's aged she may have gotten even a little crazier, if that's at all possible.

Seems she thinks America electing Trump is somehow ending races and democracy ... or something.

You know what, we have no real idea what the Hell she's trying to say or do here, so maybe you can watch and let us know.

Talk about, 'ARGLE. BARGLE. RAR'.

Ding ding ding.

Right? Nothing says unity like insisting electing a candidate who won larger portions of the minority vote than any other Republican is somehow killing a 'multi-racial democracy' or whatever the Hell she's babbling about here.

We're still not 100% sure.

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)
Sam J.
Good point.

Don't look at us, bro. We just work here. Oh, and funny ... 'he'.

That's exactly what we heard. Crazy.

And either she's too damn dumb to know it OR she thinks her dozens of viewers are.

Either way, WOOF, Rachel.

