GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)

Rachel Maddow has actually dealt with Kamala Harris's EMBARRASSING loss very well. JUST KIDDING, she's done exactly what we expected her to do after watching her lose her mind in 2016. In fact, as she's aged she may have gotten even a little crazier, if that's at all possible.

Seems she thinks America electing Trump is somehow ending races and democracy ... or something.

You know what, we have no real idea what the Hell she's trying to say or do here, so maybe you can watch and let us know.

Maddow: "Americans just voted to end our multi-racial pluralistic democracy." pic.twitter.com/xyyaYn4dgY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2024

Talk about, 'ARGLE. BARGLE. RAR'.

She says as Trump won more minorities than ever — Wisecracker (@LBR_TY) November 7, 2024

Ding ding ding.

Rachel Maddow keeps saying we’re a democracy and she keeps being wrong.



Until she starts understanding what we really are, a constitutional republic, she’ll be forever lost. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 7, 2024

This is how you make a big comeback next election. You go live and attack the majority of Americans. It works!!!



😂😂😂😂😂 — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) November 7, 2024

Right? Nothing says unity like insisting electing a candidate who won larger portions of the minority vote than any other Republican is somehow killing a 'multi-racial democracy' or whatever the Hell she's babbling about here.

We're still not 100% sure.

Maddow is reaching levels of COPE which were previously only theorized. pic.twitter.com/zMyv2rdMfJ — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 7, 2024

We just showed that no one believes a thing she says.💪 — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) November 7, 2024

"Voted to end... democracy". Voted 🤔🤣 — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) November 7, 2024

Good point.

WTF is he talking about — Fore Right 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🌭 🥧 (@slicebrigade) November 7, 2024

Don't look at us, bro. We just work here. Oh, and funny ... 'he'.

Blah, blah, blah — Mary McCarthy (@marymjupiter) November 7, 2024

That's exactly what we heard. Crazy.

Ironically, it was a “multi-racial democracy” that voted for Trump. — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) November 7, 2024

And either she's too damn dumb to know it OR she thinks her dozens of viewers are.

Either way, WOOF, Rachel.

