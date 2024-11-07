SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)

Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on November 07, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the hyenas on The View were far more entertaining in their meltdown over Trump's WIN than anyone could have imagined. If you watched, you saw they were dressed like they were going to a funeral and tried to convince their audience of fellow hyenas that the world has come to an end.

If you couldn't stand to watch it, we get it, and lucky for you The Vigilant Fox watched and put a thread together showing the 'highlights' ... 

This is great.

Get a snack too, it's worth it.

The post continues:

... to which Joy Behar offered a somber, funeral-like response.“People spoke. This is what people wanted. I vehemently disagree with the decision that Americans made... We should protest if the situation arises that we need to protest, which I’m sure it will. And I’ve been through this before with Nixon. 

It’s been very difficult, but boy, oh boy, do we have a country if we can keep it.”

HA HA HA HA HA .... sorry.

Keep going.

Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER After Trump Wins
Sam J.
The post continues:

In a surprising twist, Griffin dropped an unexpectedly good take about why the American people rejected the Democrats this November.

I think we forget about rural America. I think the working class feels left behind. They feel like the powerful, the elite, only care about themselves and their power,” Griffin explained.

“And he [Trump] spoke to them. We may not have liked his words, but they turned out for him. I mean, the map was beyond Reagan what we saw last night. And I think we need to start listening more to the concerns of everyday Americans who feel like this system is failing.”

Alyssa trying to play the 'conservative' on the show. Adorbs.

His post continues:

... I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment in this country,” she lamented.While Hostin blames YOU, enjoy this moment while it lasts. What you’re witnessing is the death rattle of the corporate media.

Yes, this was totally about being racist and misogynistic.

Go with that, Sunny.

Don't you dare look internally for what the real problem is. Heh.

The post continues

“I’m, uhh... I’m obviously very disappointed. I’m very sad. I was at the Kamala Harris headquarters yesterday in Washington, and it was a very sad scene. The mood turned immediately.”

Yeah, Kamala ditched her own party. That was pretty lame.

The post continues: 

“She [Kamala] did what she did. She was everywhere. She talked to everybody, and people didn’t come out. I don’t know why. And it doesn’t even matter. He’s now the president. I’m still not gonna say his name. That’s not gonna change.”

Girl power and stuff.

The post continues: 

“The country was speaking pretty loudly... And I think it was a major statement about the state of the country,” he said.Trump crushed Kamala Harris in the popular vote by nearly 5 million votes nationwide.

Ya' think?

The post continues: 

SUNNY HOSTIN: “So why do you think that uneducated white women voted against their reproductive health freedoms? And why do you think Latino men voted in favor of someone that's going to deport, says he's going to deport, the majority of his community?”

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: “I don't think women like being called uneducated white women. I think the economy matters, national security matters, but when you put people in these boxes, I think that's a takeaway from this phrase.”

This is a jaw-dropping moment. For years, the corporate media has enabled the smearing of white people. Now, it's finally becoming socially unacceptable to do so. Good.

Let's hope it stays that way.

The post continues: 

Haines went as far as to call @ElonMusk’s 𝕏 a “rogue corporation” while pushing for social media regulation.

JOY BEHAR: “In Finland, kids in nursery school are learning to discern between fake news and real news. They should be teaching that in this country.”

SARA HAINES: “Well, it would help if we could regulate social media... They have not been able to do one thing in regard to the rogue corporations on social media.”

Thank God these people like this lost in a landslide. What a disaster that would have been.

No kidding.

===========================================================================

Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER After Trump Wins
Sam J.
No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After Brutal Loss to Trump
Sam J.
Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called
Doug P.
'So Broken It's Finally Funny': Stephen Colbert Upset Majority of Americans Voted Against Democracy
Doug P.
Work Ethic, Dedication, and Persistence: The Legacy of Scott Presler
Eric V.
Doomed to Fail: Maddow's Manipulative Plan to Invade MAGA Spaces to Convert Trump Supporters
Warren Squire

