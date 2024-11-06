WATCHING Jen Psaki Call the Race FOR TRUMP 1 of the Most Glorious Moments of Schadenfreude EVER (Video)

There were many wonderful moments last night as Trump's win became more and more evident, and while we greatly enjoyed Rachel Maddow losing her mind (again), watching Jen Psaki have to call the race for Trump on MSNBC was truly a *chef's kiss*.

You know she HATED this, so much.

Which makes it even more satisfying.

Watch:

Watch the moment Jen Psaki calls the race for President Trump on MSNBC before delivering one of most hyperbolic, unhinged descriptions of Donald Trump you’ll ever hear.



What an epic day!! pic.twitter.com/9MzPjR3CFt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 6, 2024

Guess that whole circling back thing didn't work out so hot for ol' Jen.

Or Biden.

Or Kamala.

And indeed, what an epic day!

Lying liars gonna lie! pic.twitter.com/Y5AHwglZ6K — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) November 6, 2024

THIS is why we have so many people with TDS.



Listen to her rant and lies.



People get mad and angry because of this BS....shameful. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 6, 2024

This is next level 😭😭🤣pic.twitter.com/NCcp6XIozj — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) November 6, 2024

HAAAAAAAAAA

I like the part where she says he’s going to weapon our justice system. Isn’t that what Democrats did in New York City? The American people are no longer listening to the mainstream media just look at what happened last night X had more live stream views than all of the… — Nick (@NickUSA01) November 6, 2024

They always accuse the Right of what they're doing.

Psaki is soooo congratulatory! I think there’s some history there. pic.twitter.com/8Ft0nrTFUd — Bill Neumiller (@billneumiller) November 6, 2024

Awww yes, the picture of all pictures.

You love to see it.

Honestly, we can't wait to see it again in January, 2025.

