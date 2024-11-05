Mark Hamill Shows the Very Masculine Version of the ‘Secret Vote’ Ad
BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on November 05, 2024
Twitchy

Greg Gutfeld chimed in on the heartbreaking deaths of Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon and it was every bit of straight-fire that you'd expect. Gutfeld said perfectly what so many of us have been thinking ...

They red-pilled AMERICA.

Watch:

His post continues:

“Think about it. Did anyone during this raid just stop at any point and say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this is f*cking stupid, this is crazy, this is nuts?’ Or was the whole thing just on automatic? As the old saying goes, they were just following orders.”

“Fact is, most people are not political until politics enters their lives. You could be completely disinterested in the whole thing. And then the government shows up to tell you that your kid’s gender is fungible and your pets are expendable.”

“Now, I’m not saying Peanut’s death just flipped New York, but you want to red-pill America? Raid their homes and murder their pets.”

He's right. The same government that can't be bothered to enforce the law when it comes to shoplifting, assault, etcetera made time to raid a man's home and kill his animals. How is this even remotely ok in America?

Save us, Donald J. Trump, you're our only hope!

