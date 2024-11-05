They're Totally Fine, Why Do You Ask? MSNBC Says Trump Will 'Ban Historians'...
Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on November 05, 2024

Buck Sexton is tougher than we are, just putting that out there. We're not sure that we could sit through Rachel Maddow's show, even if we tried to do so for fun. There is just nothing fun about watching an insane, vapid, liar deliberately confuse dozens of people in order to get them to vote for the other insane, vapid liar running for president.

He noticed a few very telling things since it was the night before the election.

We'll let him tell you about it:

His post continues:

So bitter. So sanctimonious. So shrill.

She knows they're in trouble.

And yes, like all leftists, liberals, and progressives, she lives on another planet. Hey, there's an idea, Kamala can go be president of the crazy people planet where Rachel Maddow lives. That seems fair, right?

Seriously.

Buck is truly a giver.

It's so bad she's had to actually admit her audience just sees her as entertainment ... 

That's how most Leftist women talk to people.

Yes, it's very annoying.

Can we get an Amen?!

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RACHEL MADDOW TRUMP BUCK SEXTON 2024 ELECTION

