Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL

Buck Sexton is tougher than we are, just putting that out there. We're not sure that we could sit through Rachel Maddow's show, even if we tried to do so for fun. There is just nothing fun about watching an insane, vapid, liar deliberately confuse dozens of people in order to get them to vote for the other insane, vapid liar running for president.

Advertisement

He noticed a few very telling things since it was the night before the election.

We'll let him tell you about it:

Just for fun, I decided to tune in to Maddow’s MSNBC show the night before the election- and it’s truly deranged



Her mono is bizarre hysteria about Trump-Elon-Russia-North Korea-Fascism



It’s honestly like Maddow and her audience are living on another planet.



So bitter. So… — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 5, 2024

His post continues:

So bitter. So sanctimonious. So shrill.

She knows they're in trouble.

And yes, like all leftists, liberals, and progressives, she lives on another planet. Hey, there's an idea, Kamala can go be president of the crazy people planet where Rachel Maddow lives. That seems fair, right?

thank you for doing this so I don’t have to — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) November 5, 2024

Seriously.

Anything to save America from these commies — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 5, 2024

Buck is truly a giver.

It's so bad she's had to actually admit her audience just sees her as entertainment ...

She also talks to her audience as if they're 5 year olds...it's unwatchable. — 𝔽ℝ𝔼𝔼𝔻𝕆𝕄 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕖™ (@FreedomCatRedux) November 5, 2024

That's how most Leftist women talk to people.

Yes, it's very annoying.

The media is responsible for the hatred and division that we see in the country. Legacy media is poison. — Garbage, Irredeemable, Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@nanobiomedib) November 5, 2024

Can we get an Amen?!

===========================================================================

Related:

YAAAAAS! Scott Presler's Closing Argument for Why ALL Americans Should Vote Trump Will Make You FIST-PUMP

WOW! Rick Wilson Comes Out for Trump. NO, Really! Hey, It's His Post ... He Said It (See For Yourself!)



Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly Violating Hatch Act

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS

*REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT Add Up for a Kamala Win (Watch)

Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

===========================================================================