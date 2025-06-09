Brian Stelter Has an L.A. Riot Spin That Totally Would Be the Same If Rioters Were Wearing MAGA Hats

CNN's Brian Stelter has been of some assistance to the Democrats (again) when it comes to attempts to keep the Left's preferred narratives about the Los Angeles riots in check. The Dem talking points have gone out and "journalists" like Stelter aren't afraid to pass them along to their viewers verbatim.

There's another angle being taken the Dems will appreciate, which is aimed at diminishing the images people are seeing with their own eyes. It's no big deal:

This clip is for all my L.A. friends who texted me tonight saying things like "I'm sure you know this, but 99.9% of LA is going about their Sunday normally" pic.twitter.com/9NwaRzMruK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 9, 2025

Try and imagine Stelter spinning it that same way if the rioters were Trump supporters instead of pro-illegal alien lefties.

Everything was fine just about everywhere in America on 9/11. https://t.co/VYrY2rQbQq — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 9, 2025

These same people wonder why trust in the profession of "journalism" is in the toilet.

"Look at all the cars that AREN'T on fire," explained the professional journalist https://t.co/XCLSyhmHhs — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 9, 2025

The Dems know they have a loyal narrative pusher in the media and they'll take advantage of that availability every time.

Except for the firey illegal alien insurrection spurred on by an incompetent mayor and governor, the one you’ve been talking about for hours. — Keez Nuts (@KeezNuts) June 9, 2025

As Karol Markowicz noted, the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) got plenty of practice doing this kind of thing just a few years ago:

Very similar to what these people tried in 2020: https://t.co/FIeAJKPowY https://t.co/GdKZL5z39i — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 9, 2025

You'll notice that Stelter and others won't be giving details about the kinds of people who are being taken off the streets in L.A. because that would also ruin the preferred narrative.