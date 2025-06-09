Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA...
Brian Stelter Has an L.A. Riot Spin That Totally Would Be the Same If Rioters Were Wearing MAGA Hats

Doug P. | 9:26 AM on June 09, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

CNN's Brian Stelter has been of some assistance to the Democrats (again) when it comes to attempts to keep the Left's preferred narratives about the Los Angeles riots in check. The Dem talking points have gone out and "journalists" like Stelter aren't afraid to pass them along to their viewers verbatim

There's another angle being taken the Dems will appreciate, which is aimed at diminishing the images people are seeing with their own eyes. It's no big deal: 

Try and imagine Stelter spinning it that same way if the rioters were Trump supporters instead of pro-illegal alien lefties. 

These same people wonder why trust in the profession of "journalism" is in the toilet.

The Dems know they have a loyal narrative pusher in the media and they'll take advantage of that availability every time. 

As Karol Markowicz noted, the Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) got plenty of practice doing this kind of thing just a few years ago:

You'll notice that Stelter and others won't be giving details about the kinds of people who are being taken off the streets in L.A. because that would also ruin the preferred narrative.

