YAAAAAS! Scott Presler's Closing Argument for Why ALL Americans Should Vote Trump Will Make You FIST-PUMP

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 05, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Scott Presler has worked ENDLESSLY and TIRELESSLY to get Donald J. Trump re-elected for his second term so we figured he'd have a pretty strong closing argument but this ... this is STRAIGHT FIRE. 

If this doesn't make you want to charge through a brick wall, scream FREEDOM at the top of your lungs, and vote Trump we're not sure what will.

Take a look at this.

His epic post continues:

To our women, we want your vote. You deserve to feel safe. Trump will be America’s protector. 

To our veterans, we want your vote. You deserve the best healthcare & a system that works for you. 

To our crypto bros & gals, Trump will end the democrats’ war on Bitcoin & cryptocurrency. We want your vote. 

To our members of the Jewish community, we want your vote. Everyone deserves the right to pray freely & safely. 

To our Christians, 30% of you are not registered to vote — we want your vote. Let’s make America Godly again. 

To our Muslims, there was peace in the Middle East under President Trump. We will stop democrats pushing for graphic sexual materials in schools. We want your vote. 

To the white working class — the forgotten men & women — we want your vote. You are heard & seen. You won’t be forgotten. 

To our hunters, 30% of you are not registered to vote in some states. We want your vote. We will protect your hunting & 2nd Amendment rights. 

To the black community, we want your vote. A Trump administration means an America First administration. Black lives do matter. 

To the gay community, we want your vote. Every person deserves the right to exist & feel safe. 

To the Latino community, from South America, to the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and beyond, we want your vote. Latino values are Republican values: faith, family, finance, freedom. 

To our union workers that see your jobs being shipped overseas, we want your vote. We will protect your jobs. 

To our Asian Americans, we want your vote. Let’s provide the best education & safe streets for our children. 

To democrats wondering what has happened to your party, we want your vote. We will create a party that works for the benefit of all Americans. 

A vote for Trump is a vote for JD Vance, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, RFK Jr., & a Golden Age for America. I am asking you for your vote. Donald Trump wants your vote. 

Let’s come together as a family & save our great nation.#ElectionDay

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA *breathes* AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA *breathes* AAAAAAAAAAAAS! Let's do this! Vote vote vote!

Sorry, we lost control for just a moment. Our bad.

Carry on.

PS: If you haven't voted already, GO FREAKIN' VOTE! What are you waiting for?! 

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

