FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Back and Forth About Trump

The Bulwarkers aren't doing so hot in these final days leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election. Almost as if they realize all of their work to destroy Trump may not have actually done much of anything other than bleed their gullible supporters into funding their STOP-TRUMP NEVER-TRUMP efforts. For example, Tim Miller went after Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly both using their KIDS and their schooling as a talking point.

No, really.

We made the same face, watch:

“It’s only in the context of partisan politics where someone as smart as @benshapiro / @megynkelly would take a risk like this…They would never send their kid to a school run by Trump over a school run by a median woke liberal.”pic.twitter.com/BxRM4WEmkB — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 2, 2024

Kelly did NOT appreciate Tim bringing her kids into it and who could blame her?

Hey @Timodc-a simple Google search would have told you the woke leftists teaching our kids in NYC were the reason we pulled them & moved to non-woke schools in CT. Maybe do your homework before you bring my kids into it.

Btw why didn’t you ask Doug Emhoff about the abuse allegs? https://t.co/wkPEHj4M4g — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 3, 2024

Oof and yet a fair question. Why didn't he ask Emhoff about the abuse allgations?

Oh, we know damn well why he didn't but it's fun to watch him deflect and run like a scared little girl.

Kinda missing the point and you know it. But I’m sure they’ll be enrolling in Trump U any day now. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 3, 2024

Ok, a-hole.

But he didn't answer the question. Sounds like he tried to take it private because he figured out she was ENDING him very publicly.

.@Timodc you are sending me messages on X so I know you are seeing my responses: I ask again: Why didn’t you ask Doug Emhoff about the abuse allegations? https://t.co/4oYjHVrSPC — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 3, 2024

Annnnd crickets.

I thought you really wanted to engage! About parents and what they care about! I’m ready. Here goes (again): Why didn’t you ask Doug Emhoff about the abuse allegations against him? Or-speaking of parenting-his banging the nanny while still married & alleg impregnating her? Tim? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 3, 2024

Chip took off, heh.

