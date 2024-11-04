FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Back and Forth About Trump

New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on November 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Bulwarkers aren't doing so hot in these final days leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election. Almost as if they realize all of their work to destroy Trump may not have actually done much of anything other than bleed their gullible supporters into funding their STOP-TRUMP NEVER-TRUMP efforts. For example, Tim Miller went after Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly both using their KIDS and their schooling as a talking point.

No, really.

We made the same face, watch:

Kelly did NOT appreciate Tim bringing her kids into it and who could blame her?

Oof and yet a fair question. Why didn't he ask Emhoff about the abuse allgations?

Oh, we know damn well why he didn't but it's fun to watch him deflect and run like a scared little girl.

Ok, a-hole.

But he didn't answer the question. Sounds like he tried to take it private because he figured out she was ENDING him very publicly.

Annnnd crickets.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Chip took off, heh.

===========================================================================

