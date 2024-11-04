Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens

We have to say, WHOEVER put this ground game together for Trump is really and truly thinking outside the box. It's very easy to sit back as a Leftist and pretend you CARE so much about illegals because you're willing to vote for the candidate responsible for opening the border way up and allowing millions of them to enter the country. Leftists are so concerned with racism and equity and xenophobia that they'll support the Border Czar responsible for the very mess we find ourselves in with the border.

So someone, we're not sure who, started sending postcards to people with Harris/Walz signs in their yards and this is brilliant.

Whoever sent out mailers to Harris supporters telling them to house illegal migrants deserves a medal 👏pic.twitter.com/qWWGPSogyy — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 3, 2024

It only seems fair, right? If they're willing to vote or the candidate who will leave the border open they should be willing to open up their doors and let a few illegals live with them, right? Otherwise they're just hypocrites.

Heh.

Oh, but it gets better.

Watch THIS, especially the looks on the faces of Leftists who are realizing they may well have to put their money where their big mouths are for a change:

Guys posing as Kamala campaign workers went door-to-door trying to place illegal migrants in Democrats’ homes.



The reactions?



Exactly what you’d expect. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PanBic1T7P — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 4, 2024

We have a two-year-old.

We don't have the room.

HA HA HA HA HA

But but but, they're not racist or xenophobic like the rest of the evil people who want the border secured.

This is so damn good.

The chick with the tennis skirt and Starbucks cup…panic in her eyes…”you mean the policies I’m voting for might affect me???” — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) November 4, 2024

They love to pat themselves on the back for CARING SO MUCH with their vote that it never occurred to them they may have to deal with the consequences of that vote. We love it.

"You mean, like, actual brown people?" pic.twitter.com/8CASwOdkcu — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) November 4, 2024

HAAAAAAA

“Hector’s great with kids.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) November 4, 2024

And now ... we're dead.

