Dem Denial: Jake Tapper Claims He’s Not on the Left but Video Receipts Show Otherwise

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:08 AM on April 07, 2025
Townhall Media

On Sunday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins referred to CNN’s Jake Tapper as being on the left. He quickly rebutted, ‘I’m not on the left.’ She laughed it off in pure ‘Sure, Jan’ fashion. We were laughing, too. Tapper’s a Democrat, there’s no denying it. The man’s no Trumper and he's not in the middle either.

Here’s three minutes of proof. (WATCH)

That’s hilarious!

Commenters wonder why Tapper and his fellow Democrats at CNN and beyond don’t just drop the facade. No one who’s been paying attention the last decade thinks he and his fellow ‘journos’ are neutral.

Tapper is currently pretending he didn’t aid in the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Again, the claims he’s not leftwing are ludicrous. Commenters agree.

No, he’s not. Neither are any of the ‘journalists’ at CNN.

