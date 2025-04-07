Dem Denial: Jake Tapper Claims He’s Not on the Left but Video Receipts Show Otherwise

On Sunday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins referred to CNN’s Jake Tapper as being on the left. He quickly rebutted, ‘I’m not on the left.’ She laughed it off in pure ‘Sure, Jan’ fashion. We were laughing, too. Tapper’s a Democrat, there’s no denying it. The man’s no Trumper and he's not in the middle either.

Advertisement

Here’s three minutes of proof. (WATCH)

LEFT: Jake Tapper claiming he’s “not on the left."



RIGHT: Three minutes of Jake Tapper being a leftwing partisan hack. pic.twitter.com/cwg9qWAaI0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

He’s so far left, he’s sitting on Rachel Maddow’s lap. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 6, 2025

🤣🤣💀💀 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 7, 2025

That’s hilarious!

Commenters wonder why Tapper and his fellow Democrats at CNN and beyond don’t just drop the facade. No one who’s been paying attention the last decade thinks he and his fellow ‘journos’ are neutral.

There is no legitimate reason for Tapper to deny his own partisanship. Literally every single person who has listened to him for a couple minutes knows he is, in fact, a leftist. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 6, 2025

Sure, Jake Tapper occasionally presents himself as an independent journalist, but then he returns to being the political hack we have always known him to be. — Kirk Taylor (@KirkTaylorCom) April 6, 2025

Exactly. Jake throws in the occasional critique of Democrats to maintain the facade. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

Tapper is currently pretending he didn’t aid in the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Again, the claims he’s not leftwing are ludicrous. Commenters agree.

During CNN coverage on 2016 election night, Tapper slipped at least once and said these are the areas "we" need to gain ground to overcome the Trump lead. I saw it live; the clip is on YouTube somewhere or used to be. A true hack. — Missy (@mirandamelendy) April 7, 2025

Tapper wants to pretend he wasn’t part of the apparatus that propped up a brain dead Joe Biden for four years. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) April 6, 2025

He's a total joke. JD roasted him in that interview because he knew everything he said was true.



He's not a journalist, he's a puppet and had no credibility left whatsoever.



The fact he's trying to cash in on the lie he helped cover up is wild — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) April 6, 2025

Tapper isn’t fooling anyone at all. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) April 6, 2025

No, he’s not. Neither are any of the ‘journalists’ at CNN.