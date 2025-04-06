Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME

A couple of days ago we told you about pro-life reporter Savannah Craven Antao, who was sucker punched by a pro-abortion woman Craven Antao was interviewing.

Craven Antao went to the hospital with a bloodied face and required stitches for her injuries.

Now her attacker, Bronx woman Brianna Rivers, has apologized but -- surprise, surprise -- is playing the victim card:

Bronx woman who socked pro-lifer apologizes, claims she was ‘railroaded’ by ‘professional antagonist’ https://t.co/ZKJsMkOE1N pic.twitter.com/pEa0qdzrNb — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2025

More from The New York Post:

The woman who socked a pro-life reporter in the face during a filmed interview offered an apology Saturday — but claimed her 'antagonistic' victim goaded her into violence. Brianna Rivers, of the Bronx, admitted she was wrong for slugging Savannah Craven Antao, a reporter for pro-life advocacy group Live Action. 'To Savannah, I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse,' Rivers wrote in a Facebook post. 'She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told.'

I saw the video. @ktdonlevy of the New York Post is blatantly biased in her reporting and framing of what happened.



Sorry, you don't get to excuse assault with yellow journalism. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 5, 2025

That's exactly what they're doing.

This is the 'she shouldn't have worn that short skirt' defense of assault.

It’s not normal to want to punch a person you simply disagree with. Hope the victim presses all of the charges. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 5, 2025

No, it's not normal.

But this is who the Left is: if you disagree with them, they're justified in using violence against you.

You can’t hit someone who says words. Can we just admit certain people have no impulse control? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) April 5, 2025

The Left classifies what Craven Antao is doing as 'violence' but what Rivers did as 'free speech' and therein lies the problem.

“I’m sorry but you asked for it” is hardly an apology. https://t.co/wBNJxUGep6 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 5, 2025

It's not an apology at all.

She should be arrested and jailed for assault as well as for wearing that sweater. https://t.co/pWxLA1JtpX — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) April 6, 2025

"I had no choice but to punch her"



Noticing a trend here... https://t.co/m0ppsRx3cZ — НАRАSSМЕNТ АRСНІТЕСТ (@MikeMaFan818) April 6, 2025

Definitely a trend. Leftists are violent.

I literally know the woman she punched and she is not that intense. If you can’t handle her without violence you just need to be locked up because in life you’ll meet some nasty people and she is not one of them. https://t.co/2oLXSDtAWd — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) April 6, 2025

Losing your temper because she challenged you on your false intellect doesn’t make it right to assault someone. Hope you go to jail idiot https://t.co/IiKzIwlCPC — Sgt Mary (@_realJAG) April 5, 2025

Imagine if a guy in a MAGA hat socked Jake Tapper for asking questions.

Media wouldn't say the guy was 'railroaded' into punching Tapper. It would be treated as an appalling attack on the free press.

And we'll leave you with this:

Nailed it.