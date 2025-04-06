He Really Means It This Time: Zuckerberg Says the Days of Fact-Checking on...
Woman Who Sucker Punched Pro-Life Reporter Plays the Victim Card and HOO BOY It Backfires BIG TIME

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 06, 2025
Twitchy

A couple of days ago we told you about pro-life reporter Savannah Craven Antao, who was sucker punched by a pro-abortion woman Craven Antao was interviewing.

Craven Antao went to the hospital with a bloodied face and required stitches for her injuries.

Now her attacker, Bronx woman Brianna Rivers, has apologized but -- surprise, surprise -- is playing the victim card:

More from The New York Post:

The woman who socked a pro-life reporter in the face during a filmed interview offered an apology Saturday — but claimed her 'antagonistic' victim goaded her into violence.

Brianna Rivers, of the Bronx, admitted she was wrong for slugging Savannah Craven Antao, a reporter for pro-life advocacy group Live Action.

'To Savannah, I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse,' Rivers wrote in a Facebook post.

'She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told.'

Wow.

Just wow.

That's exactly what they're doing.

This is the 'she shouldn't have worn that short skirt' defense of assault.

No, it's not normal.

But this is who the Left is: if you disagree with them, they're justified in using violence against you.

The Left classifies what Craven Antao is doing as 'violence' but what Rivers did as 'free speech' and therein lies the problem.

Right.

It's not an apology at all.

Heh.

Definitely a trend. Leftists are violent.

All of this.

Imagine if a guy in a MAGA hat socked Jake Tapper for asking questions.

Media wouldn't say the guy was 'railroaded' into punching Tapper. It would be treated as an appalling attack on the free press.

And we'll leave you with this:

Nailed it.

