The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York City

One of the most overused words by the left on social media is 'triggered.' They love to post thoughts online that are so galactically stupid that many conservatives will ratio them and laugh at them for being dumb. Then, they proudly proclaim, 'Ha! Look at all the 'MAGAts' I just triggered!'

It happens so often on the left that it has become a meme.

Like so many other words the left likes to beat into the ground, however, it is always pure projection. If you want to see what 'triggered' truly looks like, just watch how violently the left generally reacts when you ask them very simple questions.

Yesterday, another leftist showed independent conservative YouTube reporter Savannah Craven Antao what 'triggered' actually looks like. In the clip below, watch an extremely large woman violently attack Craven simply for talking to her about Planned Parenthood and pro-life issues.

Conservative reporter attacked mid-interview by enraged interviewee. pic.twitter.com/cN6yZlABLm — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 4, 2025

The images on the right of the post show the bloody aftermath of this conversation with a pro-abortionist. Can't you just see all the 'tolerance'?

Craven was hospitalized after the assault and posted on X that she required stitches, but fortunately, her injuries did not appear (at least initially) to be any more severe than that.

Early this morning, LiveAction.org posted a teaser clip of the full video, which Craven has promised she would be releasing today. This clip includes a much clearer picture of her assailant.

Savannah Craven just released a :15 teaser of the assault. https://t.co/kt5B5qM9BZ will be releasing the full video tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VoldyWitqb — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) April 4, 2025

That should be very helpful to the police. Unfortunately, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is so corrupt, we're not sure that he won't charge Craven with getting in the way of her assailant's fists.

Craven is an adamant pro-lifer, and her YouTube channel contains many videos of her interviews with abortion advocates. We don't think she has been assaulted in the past, but here is just one example of the crazy people she talks to regularly:

The mask tells you everything



pic.twitter.com/hVmTdwUaJh — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 27, 2025

We love how these people choose of their own volition to speak to her, then get enraged at her when they can't answer her simple questions.

I don’t understand when our society became so violent. A young man kills another young man over a seat at a high school track meet. This lady doesn’t like a question and punches the interviewer in the face- madness. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) April 4, 2025

Make no mistake: It's not 'our society' that has become so violent. It is the left.

They are losing, and they know it. They resort to violence because that is what the left ALWAYS resorts to. And they do it in places like New York City because activist DAs like Bragg often let them get away with it.

A liberal becoming randomly violent. How unusual. https://t.co/ONhz4WQdhL — Swashbucklist (@Swashbucklist) April 4, 2025

It only happens just every freaking time with them.

Praying she’s okay. 🙏🏼. Also hope she presses charges. This is infuriating! https://t.co/FhFGfQ4BgY — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 4, 2025

Have you thanked @JasmineForUS today? Monkey see monkey do. https://t.co/PVvjsB2HNd — Pamela Evans (@AnAmericanGal3) April 4, 2025

Jasmine Crockett recently claimed that she NEVER advocated violence. Of course, she claimed this on the very same day that she told another interviewer that she wanted to punch people and hit Senator Ted Cruz over the head.

But Crockett is not alone. Across Washington and in the media, Democrats excuse and sometimes even encourage this type of violence to the point where they have turned assassin Luigi Mangione into a folk hero among fellow leftists.

Being cornered they will always resort to violence. This is the tolerant left everyone. Angry people that are quick to violence when they cannot even get their way. America is done with these psychopaths. https://t.co/X14kAJTA1d — Raspberry Donut (@DonutRaspberry) April 4, 2025

One thing that we can virtually guarantee is that no legacy media outlet outside of Fox News will even cover this attack on a fellow reporter. And if they do, they will try to justify it by claiming that Craven antagonized her assailant.

Yes, she 'antagonized' her ... by talking to her.

The reason they act out like that is because they know they can’t verbally win because they also know that they’re wrong and as soon as they realize that they get mad that somebody is altering their own reality to the point where they have to go back 10 years in time and realize… — Peace MMXXIV 🕊 (@Eye4anEye2024) April 4, 2025

We wonder if AOC will be calling out Crockett for promoting 'stochastic terrorism' after this assault.

Just kidding.

This is a lib thing.



They do see reality, but they spend all their mental energy trying to maintain the narrative they’ve been programmed to believe, & this cognitive dissonance is always close to errupting … so when you poke at their scabs (programmed narrative vs reality) ,… — Elyn (@ElynKuznetsova) April 4, 2025

The post continues:

... they do errupt, violently.



Case in point - Teslas.



They were told for years: climate change bad, Teslas good. And now, the echo chamber flipped and after years they’re supposed to hate Tesla. Why? They don’t know. But if you walk up to a protestor and ask why they go into a cognitive dissonance meltdown and get extremely violent.

During the Biden administration, the corrupt Attorney General and FBI Director told us repeatedly that 'white supremacy' was the biggest domestic terrorist threat in America.

It has taken less than three months of the Trump administration to prove how much of a lie that was.

I can’t wait to see her arrest photo. https://t.co/sli8SqMi0L — Lisa Elizabeth (@Lisaelizabeth) April 4, 2025

We can't wait for that either.

And if DA Bragg won't do his job, we hope that Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and now Harmeet Dhillon will step in and make sure this woman gets the punishment she deserves.

Because punishment is the only way to stop this from happening repeatedly, nearly every day.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.



