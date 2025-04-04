New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla...
Seize the Cray-Cray! Elie Mystal Suffers Delusional Fantasy That Trump Will Snatch Him...
Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving...
Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Mar...
Elie Mystal Wants to Eliminate Voter Registration Laws Because He Claims Fraud Doesn’t...
Family-Run Brewery Destroyed by Hurricane Helene Gets Help Rebuilding From Unexpected Bene...
Cory Booker Say He Doesn’t Define Himself by Who He’s Against After Going...
VIP
Don’t Expect 24/7 Coverage of Teen Stabbed at Track Meet
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Going to Say She Doesn’t Like Elon Musk ‘50,000...
New Book: Barack Obama Worked 'Behind the Scenes' to Derail Kamala Harris
Letitia James Heard About a Head Start Program Closed Down Because of Trump's...
Stephanie Turner Female Athlete Who Refused to Fence Against a Male Speaks Out...
VIP
Listen, Fat: '60 Minutes' Is LYING to You About Obesity and Weight Loss
Katie Pavlich Has a GREAT Idea That Would Keep the Formerly Taxpayer Funded...

The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York City

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on April 04, 2025
imgflip

One of the most overused words by the left on social media is 'triggered.' They love to post thoughts online that are so galactically stupid that many conservatives will ratio them and laugh at them for being dumb. Then, they proudly proclaim, 'Ha! Look at all the 'MAGAts' I just triggered!'

Advertisement

It happens so often on the left that it has become a meme. 

Like so many other words the left likes to beat into the ground, however, it is always pure projection. If you want to see what 'triggered' truly looks like, just watch how violently the left generally reacts when you ask them very simple questions. 

Yesterday, another leftist showed independent conservative YouTube reporter Savannah Craven Antao what 'triggered' actually looks like. In the clip below, watch an extremely large woman violently attack Craven simply for talking to her about Planned Parenthood and pro-life issues. 

The images on the right of the post show the bloody aftermath of this conversation with a pro-abortionist. Can't you just see all the 'tolerance'? 

Craven was hospitalized after the assault and posted on X that she required stitches, but fortunately, her injuries did not appear (at least initially) to be any more severe than that.

Early this morning, LiveAction.org posted a teaser clip of the full video, which Craven has promised she would be releasing today. This clip includes a much clearer picture of her assailant. 

Recommended

New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That should be very helpful to the police. Unfortunately, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is so corrupt, we're not sure that he won't charge Craven with getting in the way of her assailant's fists.

Craven is an adamant pro-lifer, and her YouTube channel contains many videos of her interviews with abortion advocates. We don't think she has been assaulted in the past, but here is just one example of the crazy people she talks to regularly: 

We love how these people choose of their own volition to speak to her, then get enraged at her when they can't answer her simple questions. 

Make no mistake: It's not 'our society' that has become so violent. It is the left. 

They are losing, and they know it. They resort to violence because that is what the left ALWAYS resorts to. And they do it in places like New York City because activist DAs like Bragg often let them get away with it. 

Advertisement

It only happens just every freaking time with them. 

Jasmine Crockett recently claimed that she NEVER advocated violence. Of course, she claimed this on the very same day that she told another interviewer that she wanted to punch people and hit Senator Ted Cruz over the head

But Crockett is not alone. Across Washington and in the media, Democrats excuse and sometimes even encourage this type of violence to the point where they have turned assassin Luigi Mangione into a folk hero among fellow leftists. 

One thing that we can virtually guarantee is that no legacy media outlet outside of Fox News will even cover this attack on a fellow reporter. And if they do, they will try to justify it by claiming that Craven antagonized her assailant. 

Advertisement

Yes, she 'antagonized' her ... by talking to her. 

We wonder if AOC will be calling out Crockett for promoting 'stochastic terrorism' after this assault. 

Just kidding. 

The post continues: 

... they do errupt, violently. 

Case in point - Teslas. 

They were told for years: climate change bad, Teslas good. And now, the echo chamber flipped and after years they’re supposed to hate Tesla. Why? They don’t know. But if you walk up to a protestor and ask why they go into a cognitive dissonance meltdown and get extremely violent.

During the Biden administration, the corrupt Attorney General and FBI Director told us repeatedly that 'white supremacy' was the biggest domestic terrorist threat in America.

Advertisement

It has taken less than three months of the Trump administration to prove how much of a lie that was. 

We can't wait for that either. 

And if DA Bragg won't do his job, we hope that Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and now Harmeet Dhillon will step in and make sure this woman gets the punishment she deserves. 

Because punishment is the only way to stop this from happening repeatedly, nearly every day. 

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ASSAULT NEW YORK CITY PRO-ABORTS PRO-LIFE REPORTER VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal
Grateful Calvin
Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving Trump Over Tariffs
Warren Squire
Seize the Cray-Cray! Elie Mystal Suffers Delusional Fantasy That Trump Will Snatch Him Off the Street
Warren Squire
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Aaron Walker
Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Marine Le Pen
Warren Squire
Family-Run Brewery Destroyed by Hurricane Helene Gets Help Rebuilding From Unexpected Benefactors
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement