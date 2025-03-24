Jasmine Crockett’s Fight Club: Punching Opponents and Threatening Ted Cruz’s Noggin

If there was an award for running your mouth, Jasmine Crockett would win a gold medal. She is a yapper. Loves to yap. Never says a thing, but she just yaps. Today, however, she boosted her yap up to threat level, and that is not a good thing.

Advertisement

Rep Jasmine Crockett says to “punch” your opponents and calls to knock Ted Cruz over the head.



Rep Jasmine Crocket is explicitly calling for violence. She needs to be investigated. pic.twitter.com/GYJqsgmsi8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025

She wants to beat and punch a sitting Senator? Now Jasmine, that is not acceptable behavior.

Rep Jasmine Crockett: I am totally against violence!



Rep Jasmine Crockett on the same day: Knock Ted Cruz over the head and punch your opponents



The Democratic Party is the party of violence and hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/J04ygfwIzb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025

Jasmine can't get her story straight!

She's going to Hamas it - start a fight, get her @ss kicked, and cry like a little b@@ch.



We will not care. https://t.co/SdmvAfPQdE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 24, 2025

That's called 'biting off more than you can chew' and that is what Jasmine may have done.

I see that Democrats have in fact decided not to tone down the rhetoric. https://t.co/Cl0QUyHMPb — dialetheic bias (@biasbreakdown) March 24, 2025

They didn't learn any lessons. Not one.

She is a child that can’t control her emotions. She never grew out of throwing tantrums. https://t.co/nGnD3PJmdc — ColeWorld21 (@ColeSWorld21) March 24, 2025

Foolishness.



If someone decides they want to punch me, they will have a bad day. https://t.co/MnEKf5reQa — Scott Erb (@sserb) March 24, 2025

As they should.

Pro tip: don’t say things like this, whether you’re in Congress or not. https://t.co/EB93cJZ6mK — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 24, 2025

That is excellent advice, Senator Lee.

Please vote her out so she knows that’s how it’s done by law https://t.co/ZNW3cpVrgV — anand gupta (@_anandgupta) March 24, 2025

Yes, please.

When is @SpeakerJohnson finally doing something with that woman?? — Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) March 24, 2025

Democrats and leftists are dangerous, as are their cohorts in the mainstream media. — 2VNews (@2VNews) March 24, 2025

It seems like it is getting worse every day.

Let her keep talking this way. She's such a toxic spokeswoman for the Democrats. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 24, 2025

Never stop your enemy when they are beating themselves.

Told you, @AGPamBondi that your warnings are laughable and meaningless to the left. They will keep spewing violent rhetoric until there are consequences. — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) March 24, 2025

It does seem that way.

Isn’t it time for Jasmine Crocket to be censured at the least and investigated by the DOJ and FBI for inciting domestic terrorism at the most? — Kim (@nomorecancels) March 24, 2025

Advertisement

Absolutely!

People like Jasmine Crocket and others who are calling for violence and terrorist activities are showing exactly how uneducated and emotionally immature they are. Who votes for these people? — Dawn Hill (@dawn0420hill) March 24, 2025

Here's what's missing. Jasmine Crocket is a sitting U.S. Representative. An authority figure.



Calling for targeted violence IN HER CAPACITY as an authority figure.



And there is no accountability for members of Congress that break the law.



Here's the sad part. This means… https://t.co/IdTC2gUBn0 — Hᴜsᴋʏ_MMGS 🇺🇲 (@Husky_MMGS) March 24, 2025

She absolutely should be held to a higher standard.