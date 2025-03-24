Jasmine Crockett’s Fight Club: Punching Opponents and Threatening Ted Cruz’s Noggin

If there was an award for running your mouth, Jasmine Crockett would win a gold medal. She is a yapper. Loves to yap. Never says a thing, but she just yaps. Today, however, she boosted her yap up to threat level, and that is not a good thing.
Rep Jasmine Crockett says to “punch” your opponents and calls to knock Ted Cruz over the head.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025
Rep Jasmine Crocket is explicitly calling for violence. She needs to be investigated. pic.twitter.com/GYJqsgmsi8
She wants to beat and punch a sitting Senator? Now Jasmine, that is not acceptable behavior.
Rep Jasmine Crockett: I am totally against violence!— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025
Rep Jasmine Crockett on the same day: Knock Ted Cruz over the head and punch your opponents
The Democratic Party is the party of violence and hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/J04ygfwIzb
Jasmine can't get her story straight!
She's going to Hamas it - start a fight, get her @ss kicked, and cry like a little b@@ch.— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 24, 2025
We will not care. https://t.co/SdmvAfPQdE
That's called 'biting off more than you can chew' and that is what Jasmine may have done.
I see that Democrats have in fact decided not to tone down the rhetoric. https://t.co/Cl0QUyHMPb— dialetheic bias (@biasbreakdown) March 24, 2025
They didn't learn any lessons. Not one.
She is a child that can’t control her emotions. She never grew out of throwing tantrums. https://t.co/nGnD3PJmdc— ColeWorld21 (@ColeSWorld21) March 24, 2025
Foolishness.— Scott Erb (@sserb) March 24, 2025
If someone decides they want to punch me, they will have a bad day. https://t.co/MnEKf5reQa
As they should.
Pro tip: don’t say things like this, whether you’re in Congress or not. https://t.co/EB93cJZ6mK— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 24, 2025
That is excellent advice, Senator Lee.
Please vote her out so she knows that’s how it’s done by law https://t.co/ZNW3cpVrgV— anand gupta (@_anandgupta) March 24, 2025
Yes, please.
When is @SpeakerJohnson finally doing something with that woman??— Caroline Kliby (@SchnurreZueri) March 24, 2025
Democrats and leftists are dangerous, as are their cohorts in the mainstream media.— 2VNews (@2VNews) March 24, 2025
It seems like it is getting worse every day.
Let her keep talking this way. She's such a toxic spokeswoman for the Democrats.— AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 24, 2025
Never stop your enemy when they are beating themselves.
Told you, @AGPamBondi that your warnings are laughable and meaningless to the left. They will keep spewing violent rhetoric until there are consequences.— Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) March 24, 2025
It does seem that way.
Isn’t it time for Jasmine Crocket to be censured at the least and investigated by the DOJ and FBI for inciting domestic terrorism at the most?— Kim (@nomorecancels) March 24, 2025
Absolutely!
People like Jasmine Crocket and others who are calling for violence and terrorist activities are showing exactly how uneducated and emotionally immature they are. Who votes for these people?— Dawn Hill (@dawn0420hill) March 24, 2025
Here's what's missing. Jasmine Crocket is a sitting U.S. Representative. An authority figure.— Hᴜsᴋʏ_MMGS 🇺🇲 (@Husky_MMGS) March 24, 2025
Calling for targeted violence IN HER CAPACITY as an authority figure.
And there is no accountability for members of Congress that break the law.
Here's the sad part. This means… https://t.co/IdTC2gUBn0
She absolutely should be held to a higher standard.
