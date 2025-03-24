WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order...
Don't Look Now, But ANOTHER Fearmongering Prediction From Al Gore Is Aging Wonderfully
ARGLE BARLE REEE! Cue the Lefty, Never-Trump SHRIEKING Because LOL Trump Just Proved...
Tom Homan Shreds Sanctuary Dems for Trying to Protect Criminal Illegals Like These...
'One of My BIGGEST Regrets': Doctor and Obama Voter DECIMATES Both Barack and...
'Democrats' JESTER': Attorney and Human Wrecking-Ball Mike Davis UNMASKS Anti-Trump Judge...
VIP
Axios Says There's No Consensus Among Dems About Why They Lost in November...
Mark, BRO, Take the L! X User MAZE Straight-Up ENDS Mark Cuban in...
Elon Musk and Others Sink Dem Attempts to Make Everybody Believe the Nation's...
'Game OVER': Even Bill Maher HAS to Admit We're Seeing the END of...
About That GINORMOUS Bernie Sanders/AOC Denver Rally? Yeah, Turns Out It Wasn't All...
Someone Set the Comments Section Under Snow White to Music and We Can't...
Who's Protecting the Children? ICE Detainers Ignored and Accused Child Rapists Released In...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Jasmine Crockett’s Fight Club: Punching Opponents and Threatening Ted Cruz’s Noggin

justmindy
justmindy | 1:00 PM on March 24, 2025
Twitter

If there was an award for running your mouth, Jasmine Crockett would win a gold medal. She is a yapper. Loves to yap. Never says a thing, but she just yaps. Today, however, she boosted her yap up to threat level, and that is not a good thing. 

Advertisement

She wants to beat and punch a sitting Senator? Now Jasmine, that is not acceptable behavior. 

Jasmine can't get her story straight!

That's called 'biting off more than you can chew' and that is what Jasmine may have done. 

They didn't learn any lessons. Not one.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

As they should.

That is excellent advice, Senator Lee.

Yes, please.

It seems like it is getting worse every day. 

Never stop your enemy when they are beating themselves. 

It does seem that way.

Advertisement

Absolutely!

She absolutely should be held to a higher standard.

Tags: FIGHT TED CRUZ TEXAS VIOLENCE JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY
Sam J.
Don't Look Now, But ANOTHER Fearmongering Prediction From Al Gore Is Aging Wonderfully
Doug P.
ARGLE BARLE REEE! Cue the Lefty, Never-Trump SHRIEKING Because LOL Trump Just Proved Dems Wrong AGAIN
Sam J.
Someone Set the Comments Section Under Snow White to Music and We Can't ... Stop ... LAUGHING!
Grateful Calvin
'Democrats' JESTER': Attorney and Human Wrecking-Ball Mike Davis UNMASKS Anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement