Domestic Terrorists Are Running Wild: Democrats Don't Care, But You Can Join Us to Fight Them

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on March 26, 2025
meme

The definition of terrorism is the use of violence, threats of violence, or intimidation against an individual or group of individuals, especially civilians, to achieve a political or ideological end. 

For a few years, Democrats like AOC liked to use the phrase “stochastic terrorism” to describe ... well, pretty much any time any Republican or conservative said anything at all. 

It was just another one of their attempts to hijack language and twist it to their ends, but have you noticed that AOC and others don't say that phrase anymore? 

There's a reason for that. And the reason is that even though they won't ever admit it, their street troops are carrying out actual acts of terrorism in America nearly every day.

Let's take a look at just a few of the many recent examples: 

The arson at Tesla dealerships is the most visible and spectacular example of the left's terrorism in action, but the quiet terrorism against individual Tesla owners is just as sinister and insidious. 

People may say that keying a car is more of an act of vandalism than terrorism, but it's not. Not when the objective is to destroy Tesla stock, which Democrats like Tim Walz are cheering for, and to intimidate a populace into turning against Elon Musk, which Democrat “influencers” like Jimmy Kimmel are encouraging

And no one is exempt from the left's violence. Not even people with disabilities, such as a Kansas woman who is now also facing crippling financial expenses because some guy in cartoon pajamas hated her for owning a Tesla. 

Outside of the Democrats' violent war against the greenest car ever manufactured (so much for environmentalism), their terrorist acts also include “swatting” conservatives in large numbers recently.

Thankfully, these incidents have not resulted in violence (so far), but the objective was violence. 

Democrats have always taken the stance that “It's (D)ifferent when WE (D)o it,” but the good news is that this mantra isn't going to fly anymore. Most of the media may be silent about it at best, or encouraging it at worst, but plenty of people on television are calling them out to their faces. 

The even better news is that we have a Justice Department and an FBI once again that believes in punishing crime and criminals, not their political opponents. 

As we like to say at Twitchy, just stick that directly into our veins. 

The thing about terrorists -- at least the kind that like to throw Molotov cocktails, key cars, and intimidate civilians while wearing their face diapers -- is that they are craven cowards. The more they are exposed and suffer consequences for their acts of violence, the fewer of them we will see in America. 

The left is used to acting with impunity because they got away with it during the “Summer of Love'” and for all four years of the Biden administration. But ironically, as Bob Dylan once sang, “The times, they are a-changin'.”

But this is where you come in. The Justice Department and the FBI will do their jobs, but we citizens have a job to do, too. We need to fight back against the left's domestic terrorism. And fight back HARD. 

No, we are not encouraging anyone to take to the streets and act violently in return. That's not what conservatives do. The left imagines we are that way (and they should get on their knees and thank whatever god they pray to that we are not), but we want to stay on the right side of the law.

We fight back by exposing the left for who and what they are. We fight back by showing everyone the lies, hypocrisy, and inherent violence of the left.

You can help join us in that fight by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Just by reading and sharing our stories, you are in the fight. And we thank you for that from the bottom of our hearts. 

But your VIP membership will help support us financially so that we can continue to expose the left by writing even more stories. And with that membership, you can also share more, including the reporting from our sister sites like Townhall and RedState. Your membership also gives you access to our exclusive columns and lets you join other patriotic conservatives so we can all fight back together.

There is strength in numbers. As the 2024 election showed, there are more of us than there are of them. 

But as the election's aftermath has also shown, there are no lengths -- not even violence and intimidation -- to which the left will not go to destroy America.

As President Trump said after standing up defiantly from an attempted assassin's bullet, now is the time for us to “Fight, fight, fight!

Join us in that fight. Because we are going to win it with your help. 



