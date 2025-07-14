Columnist Is Seeing a Lot of Posts About Trump's 'Alleged' Assassination Attempt

Our own Grateful Calvin published a VIP post Sunday to remind us that we can't hate the media enough, inspired by its coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump one year earlier. The headlines … CNN came up with "Secret Service Rushes Trump Offstage After He Falls at Rally." The Washington Post delivered, "Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pa. rally."

Sophia A. Nelson, a columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, noted that see too was seeing a lot of anniversary posts about Trump's "alleged" assassination attempt.

A lot of posts about Trump's alleged assassination attempt--I say alleged because there was never a trial or investigation--the alleged shooter was shot to death, a fireman died in the audience, and Trump never released a medical report or anything on his injuries. Ever. So... — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) July 13, 2025

So … we saw the blood. Had his head not been turned, he'd have been killed.

We don't care about a medical report about the injury to Trump's ear … we would like to know a lot more about Thomas Crooks, though.

But "alleged"? C'mon, man.

So you're a BlueQ? — ed branum (@edbranum) July 14, 2025

BlueAnon.

🤡 — Tony Multari (@TonyMultari) July 14, 2025

You say alleged because you are an asshole — Hricanz (@ChrisNkyw) July 14, 2025

You are a nutcase — Elie khouri (@Eliekhouri61) July 14, 2025

She's not the only one.

During his 1st presidency he hid in a bunker when protesters marched nearby. I knew within 5 secs of seeing the video it was staged. As soon as he stood up and raised his fist and exposed his head body during an active situation. If he truly was scared he wouldn't have. — Joycie (@gigglethenshits) July 14, 2025

IT WAS STAGED. I saw him a few weeks later. His ear had NO DAMAGE. Two people died so he could get pity votes. — Bob Butler (@bobbutler7) July 14, 2025

Totally set up. — Mark Steffich (@MarkSteffich) July 14, 2025

Trump seldom mentions it either.

Something that concerns me is I can't believe Trump would be brave enough to stand there whilst someone was taking a distance shot anywhere near him, particularly the accused and dead youth. So did the youth shoot blanks? And who shot the fireman? — Smash 🇪🇺 💙 (@Smash74285112) July 14, 2025

Trump seldom mentions it? The Democrats and media seldom mention it either, as they egg on left-wing nuts to "kill ICE." This is like Mad Maxine Waters talking about the "alleged" riots in Los Angeles.

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

