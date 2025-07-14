Columnist Is Seeing a Lot of Posts About Trump's 'Alleged' Assassination Attempt

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 14, 2025
Meme screenshot

Our own Grateful Calvin published a VIP post Sunday to remind us that we can't hate the media enough, inspired by its coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump one year earlier. The headlines … CNN came up with "Secret Service Rushes Trump Offstage After He Falls at Rally." The Washington Post delivered, "Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pa. rally."

Sophia A. Nelson, a columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, noted that see too was seeing a lot of anniversary posts about Trump's "alleged" assassination attempt.

So … we saw the blood. Had his head not been turned, he'd have been killed.

We don't care about a medical report about the injury to Trump's ear … we would like to know a lot more about Thomas Crooks, though.

But "alleged"? C'mon, man.

BlueAnon.

She's not the only one.

Trump seldom mentions it? The Democrats and media seldom mention it either, as they egg on left-wing nuts to "kill ICE." This is like Mad Maxine Waters talking about the "alleged" riots in Los Angeles.

***

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

